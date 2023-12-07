MONTRÉAL and TORONTO, Dec. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) today published a summary of the results from its second annual systemic risk survey. The results of this survey provide the CSA with important information on market participants' concerns about the stability of the Canadian financial system.

The 2023 survey was conducted between October 16 and November 7, 2023. The survey received responses from 489 Canadian portfolio managers and investment dealers. Overall, respondents indicated that they were somewhat more concerned than in the previous year. Their main concerns related to household debt, high interest rates, the housing market, the geopolitical environment, and cyber vulnerabilities.

"We appreciate the strong industry response to our second systemic risk survey, particularly in the context of increased economic uncertainty," said Stan Magidson, CSA Chair and Chair and CEO of the Alberta Securities Commission. "The response rate exceeded 48 per cent, providing us with important and reliable information on new and existing risks to financial stability."

To read more about the survey and key findings, please visit the CSA website.

The CSA, the council of the securities regulators of Canada's provinces and territories, coordinates and harmonizes regulation for the Canadian capital markets.

