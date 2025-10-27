MONTRÉAL, Oct. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - The Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) and the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (SFC) have concluded a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to further cross-border supervision and market access.

The two parties signed the MoU today on the sidelines of the meeting of the Board of the International Organization of Securities Commissions in Madrid, Spain.

The MoU will strengthen cooperation and facilitate the exchange of information between the AMF and the SFC. With the signing of the MoU, the SFC has added Québec to its list of Acceptable Inspection Regimes. This will facilitate AMF-registered portfolio managers in providing investment management services for SFC-authorized funds, giving them greater access to Hong Kong's markets.

"This MoU marks a new chapter in regulatory collaboration between the SFC and the AMF, particularly in the realm of asset management. As closer regulatory cooperation takes root, both Hong Kong and Québec stand to benefit from enhanced cross-market industry collaboration and market connectivity," said Julia Leung, the SFC's CEO.

"This MoU reflects our shared commitment to fostering robust and transparent regulatory standards. By strengthening cooperation between Québec and Hong Kong, we are enabling asset managers to access new opportunities, better serve investors and support innovation, integrity and resilience in our capital markets," said Yves Ouellet, AMF President and CEO.

About the Autorité des marchés financiers

In its role as regulator, the Autorité des marchés financiers acts to maintain a financial sector that is dynamic, operates with integrity and warrants public confidence. It regulates, in whole or in part, activities in the following sectors: insurance, deposit institutions, securities and derivatives, distribution of financial products and services, mortgage brokerage and credit assessment.

