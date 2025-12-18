MONTRÉAL, Dec. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Annual and other fees payable under the laws administered by the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") will be adjusted effective January 1, 2026.

The adjusted fees are set out in two notices published in Part 1 of the Gazette officielle du Québec and in section 1.1 of the AMF Bulletin dated December 18, 2025 (Vol. 22, No. 50). The adjusted fees will also be posted on the AMF website under Fees and costs payable to the AMF.

Fees prescribed in the laws and regulations below are adjusted by operation of law on January 1 of each year, under the Financial Administration Act.1

Fees prescribed in the laws and regulations below are adjusted by the rate of increase in the general Consumer Price Index (CPI) for Canada for the period ending September 30, 2025.

About the Autorité des marchés financiers

In its role as regulator, the AMF works to maintain a financial sector that is dynamic, operates with integrity and warrants public trust. It regulates, in whole or in part, activities in the following sectors: insurance, securities and derivatives, distribution of financial products and services, deposit institutions, mortgage brokerage and credit assessment.

______________________________ 1 Indexation corresponds to the annual change in the overall average Québec consumer price index without alcoholic beverages and tobacco products for the 12-month period ending on September 30, 2025.

