Dec 18, 2025, 14:26 ET
MONTRÉAL, Dec. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Annual and other fees payable under the laws administered by the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") will be adjusted effective January 1, 2026.
The adjusted fees are set out in two notices published in Part 1 of the Gazette officielle du Québec and in section 1.1 of the AMF Bulletin dated December 18, 2025 (Vol. 22, No. 50). The adjusted fees will also be posted on the AMF website under Fees and costs payable to the AMF.
Fees prescribed in the laws and regulations below are adjusted by operation of law on January 1 of each year, under the Financial Administration Act.1
- Securities Act
Fees payable under Chapter II of Title VI of the Securities Regulation will be adjusted by 2.05% effective January 1, 2026, as these fees are not subject to the cap under the Act to limit the indexation of several government tariffs.
- Insurers Act, Deposit Institutions and Deposit Protection Act, Trust Companies and Savings Companies Act, Act respecting financial services cooperatives
Fees payable under the Regulation under the Act respecting insurance, the Tariff of fees exigible under the Act respecting financial services cooperatives, the Regulation respecting the application of the Deposit Institutions and Deposit Protection Act and the Regulation under the Trust Companies and Savings Companies Act will be adjusted by 2.05% effective January 1, 2026, as these fees are not subject to the cap under the Act to limit the indexation of several government tariffs.
- Derivatives Act
Fees payable under Tariffs for costs and fees payable in respect of derivatives will be adjusted by 2.05% effective January 1, 2026, as these fees are not subject to the cap under the Act to limit the indexation of several government tariffs.
Fees prescribed in the laws and regulations below are adjusted by the rate of increase in the general Consumer Price Index (CPI) for Canada for the period ending September 30, 2025.
- Act respecting the distribution of financial products and services
Fees payable under the Regulation respecting fees and contributions payable will be adjusted by 2.4% effective January 1, 2026, as these fees are not subject to the cap under the Act to limit the indexation of several government tariffs.
- Voluntary Retirement Savings Plans Act
Fees and costs payable under the Regulation respecting fees and costs payable for the issuance of an authorization under the Voluntary Retirement Savings Plans Act will be adjusted by 2.4% effective January 1, 2026, as these fees and costs are not subject to the cap under the Act to limit the indexation of several government tariffs.
About the Autorité des marchés financiers
In its role as regulator, the AMF works to maintain a financial sector that is dynamic, operates with integrity and warrants public trust. It regulates, in whole or in part, activities in the following sectors: insurance, securities and derivatives, distribution of financial products and services, deposit institutions, mortgage brokerage and credit assessment.
1 Indexation corresponds to the annual change in the overall average Québec consumer price index without alcoholic beverages and tobacco products for the 12-month period ending on September 30, 2025.
