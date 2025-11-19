MONTRÉAL, Nov. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - As a member of the Canadian Council of Insurance Regulators and the Canadian Insurance Services Regulatory Organizations, the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) endorses the Segregated Funds Guidance (Guidance) published by the two organizations on November 19, 2025.

This national Guidance sets out regulators' shared expectations for insurers, representatives and registrants in insurance of persons (life and health insurance) with respect to designing and offering individual variable insurance contracts relating to segregated funds. The result of many years of collaboration among regulators, consumer advocacy groups and the industry, it is an important milestone on the road to ensuring that clients are treated fairly.

The AMF was actively involved in developing the Guidance. In tandem with its peer regulators, it is currently planning the next steps with a view to integrating the Guidance into its regulatory frameworks by means of guidelines and regulations. The AMF encourages insurers and intermediaries operating in Québec to proactively work to incorporate the Guidance's expectations into their activities. The AMF intends to provide industry stakeholders with the necessary predictability for this work in order to move practices forward and ensure that clients are treated fairly.

In its role as regulator, the Autorité des marchés financiers acts to maintain a financial sector that is dynamic, operates with integrity and warrants public confidence.

