MONTREAL, Jan. 23, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) is warning registrants about an email impersonating the CSA that uses publicly available information to target them. The emails are believed to be malicious "spear phishing" attempts by unknown individuals who are trying to obtain personal information or confidential business information. We urge all Canadians to be vigilant, to check the source, not to click links or provide any information.

The phishing email claims to be sent on behalf of the CSA but is from a domain (@securities-administrators.ca.cazepost.com) that not associated with the CSA or any of its member organizations. Any information sent from this domain is not from the CSA and should be treated with extreme caution. Recipients should delete the email and report it to their local securities regulator.

The CSA strongly urges anyone receiving an email from the CSA to remain vigilant and consider the following:

Is the message from a real, consistent and verifiable email address?

Is the message from someone you know who works at the CSA or works in one of its member organizations?

Were you expecting this email?

If you have clicked on a link, or opened an attachment, it is important that you take immediate steps to change your passwords and inform your security department.

Should you receive a suspicious email claiming to be from the CSA contact us at [email protected].

The CSA, the council of the securities regulators of Canada's provinces and territories, co-ordinates and harmonizes regulation for the Canadian capital markets.

