OTTAWA, ON and GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC)

Today, the CRTC is taking action to bring high-speed satellite Internet service to all communities in Nunavut for the first time.

In 2019, the CRTC launched the Broadband Fund to help connect underserved rural, remote and Indigenous communities across Canada. To date, the Broadband Fund has committed over $300 million to improve high-speed Internet and cellphone services in more than 230 communities.

Through its Broadband Fund, the CRTC is providing funding to SSi Micro Ltd. to upgrade its satellite Internet service, which is a milestone in supporting improved telecommunications in the territory. The CRTC is also providing funding to Keewaytinook Okimakanak to maintain satellite Internet connectivity in two First Nations communities in Northern Ontario, and providing additional funding for Northwestel Inc. to deliver fibre-based Internet services to Atlin, an underserved Indigenous community in Northern British Columbia.

The projects announced today have received significant community support. In Nunavut, for example, municipalities, residents, businesses, and non-governmental organizations submitted letters to the CRTC emphasizing how high-speed Internet will improve access to education and healthcare, while helping to preserve Inuit culture and language.

Together, these projects will help 28 Indigenous communities access communications services, and are part of the CRTC's ongoing commitment to better support reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples.

The CRTC continues to assess applications and will make more funding announcements in 2024.

"We know how important high-quality Internet and cellphone services are to every aspect of peoples' daily lives. Today marks a significant milestone, with the CRTC helping connect all communities in Nunavut to high-speed Internet service for the first time."

- Vicky Eatrides, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, CRTC

The Broadband Fund, which is funded by Canadian telecommunications companies, is just one part of the CRTC's strategy to improve Internet and cellphone services in the Far North. The CRTC is also working to improve Internet and phone services through its Far North proceeding, and is examining how it can make Canada's telecommunications networks more reliable.

telecommunications networks more reliable. To date, the Broadband Fund has committed funding that will help improve connectivity in over 45,000 homes and nearly 560 kilometres of major roads.

In its most recent call for applications, the CRTC received over 100 applications seeking almost $1.9 billion for projects to improve service in rural, remote and Indigenous communities.

for projects to improve service in rural, remote and Indigenous communities. In March 2023 , the CRTC launched a public consultation to improve the Broadband Fund by making the application process faster and easier, looking at creating a new funding stream for Indigenous communities, and funding projects that would increase the reliability of rural and remote networks.

, the CRTC launched a public consultation to improve the Broadband Fund by making the application process faster and easier, looking at creating a new funding stream for Indigenous communities, and funding projects that would increase the reliability of rural and remote networks. The CRTC acknowledges the continued importance of bringing fibre infrastructure to Nunavut , which will take significantly longer to build. As a first step, the CRTC is providing funding that will quickly bring high-speed satellite Internet service to the territory.

