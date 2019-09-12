CRTC's Voter Contact Registry to protect voters during 2019 federal election

OTTAWA and GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - The CRTC today announced that the Voter Contact Registry is now accepting registrations for the 2019 federal election. The CRTC will accept registrations up until 48 hours after the federal election of October 21, 2019.

As part of the legal requirements for the Voter Contact Registry, anyone (including candidates and political parties, corporations, trade associations and other persons or groups) using the services of a calling service provider to call voters during the election must register with the CRTC within 48 hours of making the first call. The calling service provider is also obligated to register with the CRTC during all federal election campaigns.

In addition, anyone using their own internal services to make calls to voters using an automatic dialing and announcing device ("ADAD" and often referred to as robocalls) will have to register with the CRTC within 48 hours of making the first call. Third party corporations or groups using internal services, both live and or ADAD, also must register with the CRTC within 48 hours of making the first call.

Registrations to the Voter Contact Registry must be submitted to the CRTC.

"We encourage political parties, candidates and anyone else who is considering making calls to carefully review the Voter Contact Registry requirements to avoid negative consequences. We will be closely watching those subject to these requirements aimed at protecting Canadians."

- Ian Scott, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, CRTC

The CRTC is responsible for establishing and maintaining a Voter Contact Registry during federal elections and by-elections.

The Voter Contact Registry, established in 2015, helps to protect Canadians from rogue and misleading calls during federal elections and by-elections.

Candidates, nomination contestants, registered political parties, registered electoral district associations and individuals who use their own internal services to make live calls to voters do not have to register with the CRTC.

The CRTC can impose administrative monetary penalties for each violation of up to $1,500 for individuals and up to $15,000 for corporations.

for individuals and up to for corporations. Registration notices filed with the CRTC will be published on the CRTC website promptly, but no later than 30 days after polling day.

Canadians who think the Voter Contact Registry requirements are not being followed can submit a complaint to the CRTC.

