OTTAWA, ON and GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the CRTC is publishing its Strategic Plan: Connecting Canadians through technology and culture. The plan details the CRTC's priorities with a focus on delivering tangible results for Canadians.

Last year, the CRTC released its areas of focus. It has made progress in those priority areas by, among other things:

Implementing a renewed approach to competition and investment in Internet and cellphone services, which has helped lead to new offers at more affordable prices for Canadians;

Helping improve connectivity in rural, remote and Indigenous communities, including by bringing high-speed Internet access to some Canadians for the first time;

Advancing the implementation of the amended Broadcasting Act by launching nine public consultations and issuing four decisions, including one that requires online streaming services to contribute an estimated $200 million per year to the Canadian broadcasting system; and

by launching nine public consultations and issuing four decisions, including one that requires online streaming services to contribute an estimated per year to the Canadian broadcasting system; and Launching four public consultations to implement the Online News Act.

The Strategic Plan builds on this progress by continuing to prioritize work that will have the greatest impact on Canadians by:

Promoting competition and investment to deliver reliable, affordable, and high-quality Internet and cellphone services;

Modernizing Canada's broadcasting framework and creating the bargaining framework for the Online News Act ; and

broadcasting framework and creating the bargaining framework for the ; and Investing in the CRTC to better serve Canadians.

More details about what the CRTC will do to advance these priority areas are outlined in the Strategic Plan.

Quick facts

The CRTC is an independent quasi-judicial tribunal that regulates the Canadian communications sector in the public interest. The CRTC holds public consultations on telecommunications and broadcasting matters and makes decisions based on the public record.

Associated links

Stay Connected

Follow us on X@CRTCeng

Like us on Facebook

SOURCE Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Contacts: Media Relations, Email: [email protected], Telephone: 819-997-9403; General Inquiries: Telephone: 819-997-0313, Toll free: 1-877-249-CRTC (2782), TTY: 819-994-0423