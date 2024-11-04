OTTAWA, ON and GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - The CRTC is taking another step forward in the implementation of the Online Streaming Act (formerly Bill C-11).

The Online Streaming Act, which amended the Broadcasting Act, requires the CRTC to modernize Canada's broadcasting framework and ensure that online streaming services make meaningful contributions to Canadian and Indigenous content.

In June 2024, the CRTC announced that new funding from online streaming services would be directed to areas of immediate need in the Canadian broadcasting system, including local radio news. The CRTC determined that a new temporary fund for commercial radio stations in smaller markets should be created.

Today, the CRTC is launching a public consultation on the creation of this temporary fund. The fund will be administered by the Canadian Association of Broadcasters and will be available to stations outside of Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, and Ottawa-Gatineau.

"We know how important local radio news is to Canadians. That is why we are taking action to create a new fund supporting local radio stations in smaller communities across the country.''

- Vicky Eatrides, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, CRTC

The CRTC is an independent quasi-judicial tribunal that regulates the Canadian communications sector in the public interest. The CRTC holds public consultations on telecommunications and broadcasting matters and makes decisions based on the public record.

The CRTC is fulfilling the mandate given to it by Parliament to modernize the broadcasting framework. The CRTC has already held four public consultations and issued four decisions to implement the new legislation.

Through its recent decision on base contributions from online streaming services, the CRTC announced that new funding will be directed to areas of immediate need in the Canadian broadcasting system, including local news. Audio online undertakings will be required to contribute 1.5% of their Canadian revenues to the temporary fund. On June 4, 2024 , the CRTC took a major step forward by requiring online streaming services to contribute 5% of their Canadian revenues to support the Canadian broadcasting system, starting in the 2024-2025 broadcast year.

, the CRTC took a major step forward by requiring online streaming services to contribute 5% of their Canadian revenues to support the Canadian broadcasting system, starting in the 2024-2025 broadcast year. Local news plays an important role in keeping Canadians informed. In many small communities, local radio stations are the only source of local news.

