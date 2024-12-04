OTTAWA, ON and GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the CRTC is launching a public consultation to help make shopping for home Internet plans easier.

Through this consultation, the CRTC is considering whether Internet service providers should be required to display information in a standardized label, similar to nutrition labels on food products. However, instead of serving sizes and calories, these labels would include information about price and speed to help Canadians easily compare plans.

The CRTC is accepting comments until February 20, 2025. Interested persons can participate by:

filling out the online form;

writing to the Secretary General, CRTC, Ottawa, Ontario K1A 0N2; or

K1A 0N2; or sending a fax to 819-994-0218.

People can also submit their comments in American Sign Language or Langue des signes québécoise by filing a link to their sign-language video(s) using the online form. Those who wish to request accommodations to participate, or require assistance with submitting their comments, should contact the CRTC's Public Hearings group at [email protected].

All comments and sign-language video transcripts will form part of the public record and will inform the CRTC's decision.

As part of this consultation, the CRTC will hold a public hearing starting on June 10, 2025.

The launch of today's consultation follows a number of recent actions the CRTC has taken to help protect Canadians. To find out more, check out the CRTC's new Consumer Protections Action Plan.

Quote

"Canadians have told us that it is difficult to compare plans for home Internet services. We are proposing a new label to make the shopping experience easier. This is the next step in our work to empower Canadians so that they can make informed decisions."

- Vicky Eatrides, Chairperson and Chief Executive Office, CRTC

Quick facts

The CRTC is an independent quasi-judicial tribunal that regulates the Canadian communications sector in the public interest. The CRTC holds public consultations on telecommunications and broadcasting matters and makes decisions based on the public record.

The CRTC created the Consumer Protection Codes, including the Wireless Code, the Internet Code, and the Television Service Provider Code, to help guide the relationship between customers and their service providers. The CRTC plans to ultimately combine these codes into a single code that is clearer, simpler, and more consistent across all services.

The CRTC has taken a number of actions recently to protect Canadians. These include: Reminding service providers to inform customers of price increases and early cancellation fees; Calling on service providers to offer more affordable options for international roaming; and Ensuring that service providers meet their obligations under the CRTC's Consumer Protection Codes.

In the coming weeks, the CRTC will launch additional public consultations, including on protecting Canadians when they experience an outage with their home Internet, cellphone or TV services.

Associated links

