May 08, 2023, 11:00 ET
OTTAWA, ON and GATINEAU, QC, May 8, 2023 /CNW/ - With the adoption of the Online Streaming Act (Bill C-11), the CRTC is sharing its plan for upcoming public consultations to modernize the broadcasting system. The new system will ensure that online streaming services make meaningful contributions to Canadian and Indigenous content and that Canadians have greater opportunities to create and access a variety and diversity of content.
The CRTC will be launching a series of public consultations over three phases, with phase one starting in the coming days. The views of all Canadians will be important to help build the new regulatory framework. Everyone who is interested should check out the CRTC's plan and participate in the upcoming consultations.
- The CRTC:
- will update the plan regularly and adapt its approach in light of any future policy direction;
- has no intention to regulate algorithms, or creators of user-generated content and their content; and
- will publish an information bulletin to inform broadcasters on how obligations will apply under the modernized Broadcasting Act.
