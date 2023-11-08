MONTRÉAL, Nov. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Croesus, the Canadian leader in wealth management technology, is pleased to announce a renewed agreement with Richardson Wealth, a subsidiary of RF Capital Group (RCG.TO), and one of Canada's largest independent wealth management firms. As a result of this strategic collaboration, Richardson Wealth is pleased to offer its advisors access to portfolio reporting through Croesus Advisor, a flexible tool that Croesus has refined over the last three decades.

"The agreement with Richardson Wealth is, of course, great news for Croesus. This market leader joins a long list of Croesus clients, and we're delighted to be working with them," said Marc Riel, Vice-President, Business Development and Strategic Partnerships, North America at Croesus." It once again confirms Croesus's ability to meet the demanding needs of independent firms of Richardson Wealth's magnitude," he added.

Croesus and Richardson Wealth remain committed to providing advisors with exceptional service, high-performance tools, and flexibility of choice.

About Croesus

Croesus provides innovative, high-performance, and secure wealth management solutions that include portfolio management platforms, portfolio rebalancing tools, and application programming interfaces. Our solutions empower wealth management professionals to improve their productivity, make informed decisions, maximize the performance of their assets under management, and enhance client relationships. Croesus's mission is to provide a superior experience to its clients, users, partners, and employees and to have a positive impact on the community. With 200 employees in its Montréal and Toronto offices, Croesus has won several industry awards for being a high-quality product provider and an outstanding employer.

About RF Capital Group Inc.

RF Capital Group Inc. is a TSX-listed (TSX: RCG) wealth management-focused company. Operating under the Richardson Wealth brand, the Company is one of the largest independent wealth management firms in Canada with $34.7 billion in assets under administration (as of September 30, 2023) and 21 offices across the country. The firm's Advisor teams are focused exclusively on providing strategic wealth advice and innovative investment solutions customized for high net worth or ultra-high net worth families and entrepreneurs. The Company is committed to maintaining exceptional fiduciary standards and has earned certification – determined annually – from the Centre for Fiduciary Excellence for its Separately Managed and Portfolio Management Account platforms. Richardson Wealth has also been recognized as a Great Place to Work™, a Best Workplace for Women, a Best Workplace in Canada and Ontario, a Best Workplace for Mental Wellness, for Financial Services and Insurance, and for Hybrid Work. For further information, please visit www.rfcapgroup.com and www.RichardsonWealth.com.

