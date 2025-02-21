MONTRÉAL, Feb. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Croesus announced today the appointment of Jean Lavigueur as a new member of its Board of Directors. Mr. Lavigueur will join the current team and contribute his extensive experience in business and high technology to the company.

Before joining the Board of Directors at Croesus, Jean Lavigueur served as the Chief Financial Officer of Coveo Solutions (TSX: CVO) for seventeen years, where he currently remains a senior advisor. Prior to his time at Coveo, he co-founded Taleo (NASD: TLEO) and acted as its Chief Financial Officer for seven years. Lavigueur was also the Chief Financial Officer at Baan SCS (NASD: BAANF) and Groupe Berclain, each for seven years. Additionally, he spent seven years as an auditor and tax specialist at Coopers & Lybrand.

Throughout his career, Lavigueur has been involved with several boards of directors, including those of Cossette Communications (TSX: KOS), Opsens (TSX: OPS), Vention, and Petal Health. With a passion for business, Jean Lavigueur leverages his expertise and vision to support companies with ambitious growth plans.

"We are honoured to welcome Jean Lavigueur to our Board of Directors," said Rémy Therrien, founder and executive chairman. "His addition aligns perfectly with Croesus's growth strategy, which is focused on developing new products to provide our clients with increasingly effective solutions."

"I am thrilled to join the Board of Directors at Croesus and contribute to the growth of this leading FinTech company," said Lavigueur. "I am excited to work with such an experienced and passionate team, and I look forward to collaborating with each member," he added.

"We are delighted to welcome Jean to our Board of Directors," said Vincent Fraser, President and CEO of Croesus. "His extensive experience in business management and high technology will enhance our already experienced team. Croesus aims to solidify its status as a leader in wealth management technologies, and Jean's addition will greatly contribute to achieving this vision."

About Croesus

Croesus provides innovative, high-performance, and secure wealth management solutions that include portfolio management systems, portfolio rebalancing tools, and application programming interfaces (APIs). These solutions empower wealth management professionals to improve their productivity, enhance their client relationships, make informed decisions, and maximize the management of their assets under management. Croesus's mission is to provide a superior experience to its clients, users, partners, and employees and to positively impact the community. With more than 200 employees in its Montréal, Toronto, and Geneva offices, Croesus has won several industry awards for being a high-quality solution provider and an outstanding employer.

