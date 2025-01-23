MONTRÉAL, Jan. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Croesus has appointed Éric Simon as Vice-President, Chief Financial Officer. Simon will oversee the overall financial strategy and management of this leading provider of wealth management solutions.

Éric Simon will play a crucial role in the company's growth and strategic development. His responsibilities will encompass financial strategy and management, financing, and strategic projects.

"Eric's expertise in financial management and his extensive experience in technology are invaluable assets to our company. His strategic vision and leadership will help us achieve new levels of success, and we are thrilled to welcome him to our management team," said Vincent Fraser, President, CEO, and member of the Board of Directors at Croesus.

"I'm excited to contribute to the success of this leading FinTech company. I am confident that together we can achieve the company's ambitious growth targets. That's why I am thrilled to be joining Croesus, an innovative, exemplary, and rapidly growing company," said Simon.

Éric Simon has over 25 years of experience in senior financial roles, particularly in the technology sector. Before joining Croesus, he was CFO at Octasic, Fibrenoire, and Cogeco. Simon holds a master's degree from HEC Montréal and a bachelor's degree from Université de Sherbrooke.

Upon his arrival, Éric will seek a financial controller and a financial analyst to complete his team and prepare for the company's next growth phase.

About Croesus

Croesus provides innovative, high-performance, and secure wealth management solutions that include portfolio management systems, portfolio rebalancing tools, and application programming interfaces (APIs). These solutions empower wealth management professionals to improve their productivity, enhance their client relationships, make informed decisions, and maximize the management of their assets under management. Croesus's mission is to provide a superior experience to its clients, users, partners, and employees and to positively impact the community. With more than 200 employees in its Montréal, Toronto, and Geneva offices, Croesus has won several industry awards for being a high-quality solution provider and an outstanding employer.

