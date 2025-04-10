Croesus among the world's top 100 WealthTech providers

MONTRÉAL, April 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Croesus named among the world's 100 most innovative WealthTech companies by FinTech Global. The prestigious distinction was awarded to the Canadian WealthTech leader in recognition of its commitment to providing high-performance wealth management solutions that meet the highest international standards.

"We are proud to be recognized among the global leaders in WealthTech", says Vincent Fraser, President and CEO of Croesus. "This recognition acknowledges our commitment to providing cutting-edge, high-performance solutions designed to simplify wealth management, allowing professionals to dedicate more time to their clients, expand their business and enhance their profit margins. We are not only meeting today's needs; we are proactively shaping the future, crafting the next-generation experience for advisors to ensure their continued success and unique market position."

FinTech Global's panel of experts and analysts selected Croesus from over 1,200 companies, highlighting its innovative use of technology to solve significant challenges in the wealth management sector and improve the efficiency of the value chain. This distinction positions Croesus as a key company for wealth management leaders seeking to develop their digital transformation strategies and offer new solutions to their clients.

See the complete list of the WealthTech100 .

About Croesus

Croesus provides innovative, high-performance, and secure wealth management solutions that include portfolio management systems, portfolio rebalancing tools, and application programming interfaces (APIs). These solutions empower wealth management professionals to improve their productivity, enhance their client relationships, make informed decisions, and maximize the management of their assets under management. Croesus's mission is to provide a superior experience to its clients, users, partners, and employees and to positively impact the community. With 230 employees in its Montréal, Toronto, and Geneva offices, Croesus has won several industry awards for being a high-quality solution provider and an outstanding employer.

