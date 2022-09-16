MONTRÉAL, Sept. 16, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Croesus is pleased to announce that it has received SOC 2 certification, assuring compliance of its internal control processes for protecting its data and those of its partners and clients. The certification confirms Croesus's reliability and its expertise in information security, availability, and confidentiality.

"Cybersecurity is a major issue and one of the main risks facing organizations today. At Croesus, we have always taken this issue seriously. Our SOC 2 certification is a guarantee of confidence and quality of our controls for the security of our partners and clients, and the stability of our business," said Luc Larose, Vice-President of Client Experience at Croesus.

As an industry leader in wealth management solutions, Croesus is committed to staying on top of cybersecurity best practices and developing solutions that ensure ever greater security.

About Croesus

Founded in 1987, Croesus is a WealthTech offering cutting-edge, easy to use, and highly secure wealth management solutions. A leader in the sector with over 180 employees in Montréal and Toronto, Croesus's solutions include a portfolio management system, centralized portfolio rebalancing, and application programming interfaces (APIs), which allow wealth management professionals to make informed decisions and maximize performance. Croesus's offering is designed for interconnectivity and third-party integration to provide a best-in-class user experience and cover investment process regulatory requirements. Croesus has won several awards and industry recognition as a high-quality product supplier and a remarkable employer.

