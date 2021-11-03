Croesus Central scales to a wide range of users, including brokers, institutional portfolio managers, and robo-advisors Tweet this

The following are some of the many benefits of Croesus Central:

User-friendly, intuitive, and highly customizable solution

Integrated and dynamic compliance

Tax strategy optimization

Minimized number and cost of transactions

Wide variety of analysis models

Automation of the identification and resolution of compliance breaches

Synchronized view of portfolios

Reduction in lost business, operating costs, and tax implications through batch trading

Hosted in the AWS cloud, Croesus Central scales to a wide range of users, including brokers, institutional portfolio managers, and robo-advisors, to meet the needs of a broad and diverse client base. Multiple account types are supported by the solution, including unified management accounts (UMAs), unified management households (UMHs), and separately managed accounts (SMAs). Integrated compliance processes provide the necessary flexibility to align the manager's investment strategy with the client's investment policy statement or with a set of targeted goals.

About Croesus

Founded in 1987, Croesus is a Canadian WealthTech offering cutting-edge, easy to use, and highly secure wealth management solutions. A leader in the sector with over 180 employees in Montréal and Toronto, Croesus' solutions include a portfolio management system, centralized rebalancing and application programming interfaces (APIs) which allow wealth management professionals to make informed decisions and maximize performance. The platform is designed for interconnectivity and third-party integrations to provide a best-in-class user experience and cover investment process regulatory requirements. Croesus has won several awards and industry recognitions as a high-quality product supplier and a remarkable employer.

For further information: Matthieu Cardinal, Vice-president, Business Development and Strategic Partnerships, Croesus,Mobile: 514-229-3221, [email protected]

