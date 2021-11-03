Croesus launches Croesus Central - a new automated rebalancing solution for portfolio managers Français
Nov 03, 2021, 08:00 ET
LAVAL, QC, Nov. 3, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Croesus, a Canadian pioneer and leader in software-as-a-service (SaaS) wealth management solutions for over 20 years, is pleased to unveil Croesus Central, a new product designed for centralized portfolio managers working in financial institutions or investment firms. Croesus Central is a solution that brings together modeling, automated rebalancing, and compliance management. This new product is characterized by its flexibility and integrates with our portfolio management system Croesus Advisor.
"With the launch of Croesus Central, we demonstrate once again our ability to innovate, this time to the benefit of professionals in centralized client account management. The demand is large and growing in this market segment, the trend is global and it continues to grow. We are always attentive to our clients' needs and we leveraged our 34 years of expertise in wealth management to create a best-in-class rebalancing solution," said Sylvain Simpson, President of Croesus.
The following are some of the many benefits of Croesus Central:
- User-friendly, intuitive, and highly customizable solution
- Integrated and dynamic compliance
- Tax strategy optimization
- Minimized number and cost of transactions
- Wide variety of analysis models
- Automation of the identification and resolution of compliance breaches
- Synchronized view of portfolios
- Reduction in lost business, operating costs, and tax implications through batch trading
Hosted in the AWS cloud, Croesus Central scales to a wide range of users, including brokers, institutional portfolio managers, and robo-advisors, to meet the needs of a broad and diverse client base. Multiple account types are supported by the solution, including unified management accounts (UMAs), unified management households (UMHs), and separately managed accounts (SMAs). Integrated compliance processes provide the necessary flexibility to align the manager's investment strategy with the client's investment policy statement or with a set of targeted goals.
About Croesus
Founded in 1987, Croesus is a Canadian WealthTech offering cutting-edge, easy to use, and highly secure wealth management solutions. A leader in the sector with over 180 employees in Montréal and Toronto, Croesus' solutions include a portfolio management system, centralized rebalancing and application programming interfaces (APIs) which allow wealth management professionals to make informed decisions and maximize performance. The platform is designed for interconnectivity and third-party integrations to provide a best-in-class user experience and cover investment process regulatory requirements. Croesus has won several awards and industry recognitions as a high-quality product supplier and a remarkable employer.
For further information: Matthieu Cardinal, Vice-president, Business Development and Strategic Partnerships, Croesus,Mobile: 514-229-3221, [email protected]
