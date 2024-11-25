MONTRÉAL, Nov. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Croesus is pleased to announce the appointment of Vincent Lévesque as Vice-President, Head of Products. Lévesque will be responsible for leading and implementing the Canadian WealthTech's product strategy.

Specifically, Lévesque will lead the product lifecycle vision and strategy, drive innovation projects, and oversee the development of solutions in collaboration with the software engineering teams. His role will be to ensure that Croesus's offerings meet the changing needs of the current and future market, help Croesus strengthen its leadership position in the markets it serves, and support the company's growth objectives.

"We are delighted to welcome Vincent Lévesque to the Croesus management team. His appointment will enhance our strategy for accelerated growth and our vision of simplifying and humanizing our solutions. Vincent's presence will boost our capacity to quickly deliver innovative solutions to markets in North America and Europe," said Vincent Fraser, President, Chief Executive Officer, and member of the Board of Directors at Croesus.

"I am honored to have been selected by Croesus and excited to join this WealthTech. The wealth management technology sector is booming, and opportunities to create value are everywhere. I am motivated to play a central role in fostering an even more robust and forward-looking product culture," said Vincent Lévesque, Vice-President and Head of Products at Croesus.

With 25 years of experience in leadership and digital product design, Vincent Lévesque has held senior product design positions at the National Bank of Canada, Videotron, and FLO. Armed with an MBA, Vincent has always focused on developing high-performance, user-centric solutions and creating innovative frameworks to improve user engagement and operational efficiency.

About Croesus

Croesus provides innovative, high-performance, and secure wealth management solutions that include portfolio management systems, portfolio rebalancing tools, and application programming interfaces (APIs). These solutions empower wealth management professionals to improve their productivity, enhance their client relationships, make informed decisions, and maximize the management of their assets under management. Croesus's mission is to provide a superior experience to its clients, users, partners, and employees and to positively impact the community. With more than 200 employees in its Montréal, Toronto, and Geneva offices, Croesus has won several industry awards for being a high-quality solution provider and an outstanding employer.

