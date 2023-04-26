MONTRÉAL, April 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Croesus announced today the release of a new API platform that will simplify data integration from its portfolio management system into FinTech systems and applications. With this API platform, financial institutions and FinTechs will be able to utilize multiple APIs to access Croesus Advisor data to be used in their banking systems or wealth management applications. This innovation reflects Croesus's commitment to promoting Open Banking and Open Wealth.

The Croesus API platform has been designed by developers for developers. It contains a dedicated portal, a long and growing API library, clear and comprehensive documentation, and a quick and easy onboarding process.

"More than one year ago, we created a dedicated team in charge of API vision, development, and evolution. Today we are proud to release this new API platform. As a leader in the wealth management solutions industry, we seek, through our API platform, to help accelerate the speed of integration and time to market of new applications and features using data from Croesus Advisor," said Annie Sinigagliese, Vice-President and Chief Product Officer at Croesus.

This innovation will preserve the continuity, integrity, accuracy, and confidentiality of financial and personal data when transferring between digital platforms that have not yet been integrated. As a result, developers from FinTechs and financial institutions will significantly improve their productivity and the security of their development work. Ultimately, the advancement of Open Wealth will enhance the efficiency of wealth management professionals in their daily operations and during interactions with clients.

About Croesus

Croesus provides innovative, high-performance, and secure wealth management solutions that include portfolio management platforms, portfolio rebalancing tools, and application programming interfaces. These solutions empower wealth management professionals to improve their productivity, make informed decisions, maximize the performance of their assets under management, and enhance client relationships. Croesus's mission is to provide a superior experience to its clients, users, partners, and employees and to have a positive impact on the community. With 200 employees in its Montréal and Toronto offices, Croesus has won several industry awards for being a high-quality product provider and an outstanding employer.

SOURCE Croesus

For further information: Frédéric Le Bouar, Director of Product Marketing and Business Promotion, Croesus, [email protected], 1-855-243-6101