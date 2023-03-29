MONTRÉAL, March 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Croesus is pleased to announce the appointment of Marc Riel as Vice-President, Business Development and Strategic Partnerships, North America. Mr. Riel took office on March 27, 2023, and is responsible for the business development and strategic partnership initiatives of Croesus.

"The management team and the Board of Directors of Croesus have appointed Marc Riel, who is a seasoned professional in the North American wealth management and investment sectors. Marc has deep experience in the financial industry and the skills we were looking for to fill this strategic position, which will help Croesus to increase and consolidate its dominant position in the wealth management technologies sector," said Sylvain Simpson, President of Croesus.

Marc Riel is extremely pleased with his appointment: "Contributing to the growth of Croesus, a WealthTech company that has built a solid reputation in the market, is greatly motivating. It's a stimulating challenge that I intend to take up with the help of the entire team. In the face of technological and regulatory changes in the financial services industry, we will explore new avenues of growth and innovation to bring the many benefits of Croesus solutions to as many wealth management institutions as possible," he said.

Marc Riel has worked in the financial sector for over 30 years. After beginning his career as a trader at National Bank of Canada, he became the head of trading for the international markets at the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, and, later, a partner at Progesco. He was also Vice-President at Opes Software before moving into institutional sales at Industrial Alliance Securities. His deep knowledge of the investment and wealth management industry will be a key asset in successfully carrying out his new responsibilities.

About Croesus

Croesus provides innovative, high-performance, and secure wealth management solutions that include portfolio management platforms, portfolio rebalancing tools, and application programming interfaces. These solutions empower wealth management professionals to improve their productivity, make informed decisions, maximize the performance of their assets under management, and enhance client relationships. Croesus's mission is to provide a superior experience to its clients, users, partners, and employees and to have a positive impact on the community. With 200 employees in its Montréal and Toronto offices, Croesus has won several industry awards for being a high-quality product provider and an outstanding employer.

