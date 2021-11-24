MONTRÉAL, Nov. 24, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Croesus, a Canadian pioneer and leader in software-as-a-service (SaaS) wealth management solutions for nearly 20 years, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with PSTOX. Under the agreement, PSTOX will develop an application that links Croesus Advisor's programming interfaces to Salesforce's client relationship management platform. Once developed, the application will be made available in the Salesforce application repository (AppExchange). Financial advisors using Salesforce will have a direct link between the Salesforce platform and the Croesus portfolio management solution. This combination will allow users to synchronize data in both environments, avoid duplicating information, and increase productivity in the workplace.

"Salesforce has a proven track record of delivering comprehensive, best-in-class client relationship management solutions. Financial institutions are adopting Salesforce solutions in large numbers, and many financial advisors are enjoying the benefits of this platform. By adding Croesus Advisor to the Salesforce AppExchange, we are providing a unique experience for our users and simplifying their information management. By joining forces with PSTOX in this way, we are building a strategic link that will allow our clients to benefit from our respective fields of expertise. It is a natural partnership, forged in a win-win spirit," said Sylvain Simpson, President of Croesus.

"The fintech sector is undergoing a revolution. By integrating the financial data of Croesus and the functionalities of Salesforce, we combine the Canadian leader in portfolio management systems with the world leader in CRM. The result of this strategic alliance will give birth to an application in the Salesforce AppExchange that will become an important tool in the 360 client integration framework of financial institutions." said Philip Whitford, President and co-founder of PSTOX.

About Croesus

Founded in 1987, Croesus is a Canadian WealthTech offering cutting-edge, easy to use, and highly secure wealth management solutions. A leader in the sector with over 180 employees in Montréal and Toronto, Croesus' solutions include a portfolio management system, centralized rebalancing and application programming interfaces (APIs) which allow wealth management professionals to make informed decisions and maximize performance. The platform is designed for interconnectivity and third-party integrations to provide a best-in-class user experience and cover investment process regulatory requirements. Croesus has won several awards and industry recognitions as a high-quality product supplier and a remarkable employer.

About PSTOX

Founded in 2015 in Montréal, PSTOX is a Canadian company specializing in Salesforce and MuleSoft platforms. PSTOX is recognized for its expertise in API development and integration. The highly skilled PSTOX team shares human values combining flexibility, innovation and passion for quality.

For further information: Matthieu Cardinal, Vice-president, Business Development and Strategic Partnerships, Croesus, [email protected], 1 855 243-6101; Philip Whitford, President, PSTOX, [email protected], Mobile: 514 207-7648

