RURAL MUNICIPALITY OF MACDONALD, MB, March 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Strategic investments in drinking water, wastewater, and ventilation infrastructure enables communities to build and support more housing. Seven communities across Manitoba will benefit from upgrades to vital local infrastructure after a federal investment of more than $15.7 million.

In the Rural Municipality of Macdonald, funding will support the construction of a concrete reservoir with an associated pumping station to service expanding development along McGillivray Boulevard. This new facility will ensure clean and reliable drinking water now and into the future.

The City of Morden will benefit from upgrades to their wastewater treatment system. This work includes constructing a new lagoon system and lift station, as well as re-routing sewage to these structures. These critical additions will enable Morden to comfortably accommodate its trajectory as Manitoba's fastest-growing city.

Several other communities will also see infrastructure improvements. These include increased wastewater treatment for the Municipality of Boissevain-Morton and the Rural Municipality of Victoria. Improved heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems are also on the way for healthcare facilities in the Winnipeg and Municipalities of Lorne and Norfolk Treherne. These upgrades will ensure compliance with building regulations and safeguard the health and well-being of patients, staff, and visitors.

Quotes

"Today's investment underscores our commitment to ensuring that communities across Manitoba have access to reliable water and ventilation infrastructure. These upgrades are essential, not only for supporting housing development but also for enhancing the health and well-being of residents. Together, we are building a stronger future for all Manitobans."

The Honourable Terry Duguid, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"This investment in Morden's wastewater infrastructure is a crucial step in supporting our city's rapid growth while ensuring environmental sustainability. The new wastewater system will provide the capacity we need to accommodate future development and enhance the quality of life for our residents. We are grateful for this partnership with the federal government and remain committed to building a strong and resilient community."

Her Worship Nancy Penner, Mayor of the City of Morden

"The Rural Municipality of Macdonald is grateful for the funding provided by the Government of Canada for the construction of a new potable water reservoir. This vital enhancement will service the McGillivray Enterprise Area, ensuring its continued growth and economic development. This project benefits all levels of government, and we look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this investment."

Brad Erb, Reeve of the Rural Municipality of Macdonald

Related products

Quick facts

The federal government is investing $15,741,793 towards these projects through the Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS) and COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream (CVRIS) of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Plan (ICIP). Local communities are contributing more than $32.6 million to their respective projects.

towards these projects through the Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS) and COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream (CVRIS) of the Investing in Infrastructure Plan (ICIP). Local communities are contributing more than million to their respective projects. The Green Infrastructure Stream helps build greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting renewable technologies.

Including today's announcement, 42 infrastructure projects under the Green Infrastructure Stream have been announced in Manitoba , with a total federal contribution of more than $781.7 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than . Under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream, the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects is up to 80% in the provinces, and 100% in the territories and for projects intended for Indigenous communities.

Including today's announcement, 35 infrastructure projects under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream have been announced in Manitoba , with a total federal contribution of more than $15.2 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, to environmental threats to our water and land.

As the world moves towards a net-zero economy, people living and working on the Prairies are taking action and are leading to take advantage of growing economic development opportunities.

On December 18, 2023 , the federal government launched the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy, which highlights the need for a collaborative, region-specific approach to sustainability, focusing on strengthening the coordination of federal programs, and initiatives with significant investments. This Framework is a first step in a journey that will bring together multiple stakeholders. PrairiesCan, the federal department that diversifies the economy across the Canadian prairies, has dedicated $100 million over three years to support projects aligned with priority areas identified by Prairie stakeholders to build a stronger, more sustainable, and inclusive economy for the Prairie provinces and Canada .

, the federal government launched the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy, which highlights the need for a collaborative, region-specific approach to sustainability, focusing on strengthening the coordination of federal programs, and initiatives with significant investments. This Framework is a first step in a journey that will bring together multiple stakeholders. PrairiesCan, the federal department that diversifies the economy across the Canadian prairies, has dedicated over three years to support projects aligned with priority areas identified by Prairie stakeholders to build a stronger, more sustainable, and inclusive economy for the Prairie provinces and . Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada is supporting the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy to encourage greater collaboration on investment opportunities, leverage additional funding, and attract new investments across the Prairies that better meet their needs.

Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous communities and environmental assessment obligations.

Associated links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Green Infrastructure Stream

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/plan/gi-iv-eng.html

COVID-19 Resilience Stream

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/plan/covid-19-resilience-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Building a Green Prairie Economy Act

https://laws.justice.gc.ca/eng/acts/B-9.88/page-1.html

Building a Green Prairie Economy

https://www.canada.ca/en/prairies-economic-development/programs/green-prairie-economy.html

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Sofia Ouslis, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-542-0152; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]