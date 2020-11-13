More than $2.7 million in Creative Export Canada Program funding will support five Ontario cultural projects

GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Canadian cultural industries are in demand around the world. The Government of Canada is committed to helping them reach their full potential. The Creative Export Canada program helps our cultural industries meet this international demand, allowing them share their talent and creativity with the world.

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, announced $2,714,400 in Creative Export Canada program funding for five organizations. The projects are focused on the audiovisual, interactive digital media, visual art and design industries.

This funding follows another Minister Guilbeault announcement that $3,371,000 in funding was awarded to eight Quebec organizations through the same program.

Exports are vitally important to Canada's creative industries. Canadian Heritage's Creative Export Canada program helps these industries reach their international goals and promotes Canadian creative works abroad. Helping Canadian creators shine internationally also produces economic benefits in Canada as the creative industries create jobs and grow their businesses.

The Creative Export Canada program supports creative projects that generate export revenues and features Canadian creative content. Its mission is to increase the visibility of Canadian creative works in the international market and help increase the profitability of Canadian creative industry exports abroad.

Quotes

"In our increasingly connected world, Canadian creative industries are at the forefront in sharing their unique vision with the world. The Creative Export Canada program provides vital support for our creative industries by helping them expand into new markets. I am proud that the Government of Canada is partnering with arts professionals to further their success on the global stage."

— The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

Quick Facts

Ontario Recipients

Guru Animation Studio – Interactive digital media and audiovisual

Knix Wear – Design

NUMI – Design

Pipeline Studios – Interactive digital media, audiovisual and visual art

Portfolio Entertainment – Audiovisual

In 2016, Canada exported $16 billion in creative products, which accounts for 2.5 percent of Canada's exports.

The arts and culture sector creates more than 650,000 direct jobs and countless related jobs. It also accounts for 2.7 percent of Canada's gross domestic product.

Canada's Creative Export Strategy, including the new Creative Export Canada program, gives businesses and organizations in the creative sector the tools to successfully export their creative content and shine on the world stage.

The third round of Creative Export Canada funding, totalling $7,945,400 million, includes 16 cultural projects from across Canada, representing the audiovisual, interactive digital media, music, publishing, visual art and design industries.

Creative Export Canada has provided $25,784,963 in funding to 48 creative industry organizations since 2018.

Canadian Heritage is accepting applications for Creative Export Canada program funding. The application deadline is November 25, 2020 for projects starting April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

