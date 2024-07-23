MUNICIPALITY OF EAST FERRIS, ON, July 23, 2024 /CNW/ - A new multi-use pathway is coming to the Village of Corbeil. The MacPherson Drive Link will connect Corbeil with the Voyageur Cycle route, a 645-kilometre route for long-distance cycling that connects 29 communities from Sudbury to Ottawa.

Announced by MP Anthony Rota and Pauline Rochefort, Mayor of East Ferris, the federal government is investing just over $1 million through Canada's Active Transportation Fund (ATF) in this project. The Municipality of East Ferris is contributing around $182,000. Other funding for the trail has been provided by the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation and the Trillium Foundation.

When complete, the MacPherson Drive Link will add approximately 7 kilometres of multi-use paths with trail markers, benches, bike racks, and bicycle repair stations, increasing safety and connectivity for active transportation users in the community. The project will create a 4-season link between Corbeil's outdoor recreation hub and the Trout Lake boat launch and public beach.

Quotes

"This is great news for the Municipality of East Ferris. The all-season trail will provide safe and accessible paths for the community to walk, cycle and roll, snowshoe and more. This investment represents our commitment to enhancing the quality of life for our communities."

Anthony Rota, Member of Parliament for Nipissing—Timiskaming, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Thank you to the Government of Canada for supporting East Ferris' Active Transportation Plan through their Active Transportation Fund. This funding will further connect East Ferris and Trout Lake pedestrians and cyclists to the 645 km Voyageur Cycling Route and our Corbeil Recreation Hub."

Pauline Rochefort, Mayor of East Ferris

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $1,027,433 in this project through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF), and the Municipality of East Ferris is contributing $182,051 .

in this project through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF), and the Municipality of East Ferris is contributing . The Government of Ontario has already announced a combined contribution of $522,904 through Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (Ontario Enhancing Community Infrastructure and Recreation in Nipissing ), and Trillium Foundation ( $229,000 in OTF Grants Support Two Projects in East Ferris).

has already announced a combined contribution of through Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (Ontario Enhancing Community Infrastructure and Recreation in ), and Trillium Foundation ( in OTF Grants Support Two Projects in East Ferris). Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity. It includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

In support of Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy, the Active Transportation Fund is providing $400 million over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable.

National Active Transportation Strategy, the Active Transportation Fund is providing over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable. The National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks, while supporting equitable, healthy, active, and sustainable travel options.

Investing in active transportation infrastructure provides many tangible benefits, such as creating jobs, strengthening the economy, promoting healthier lifestyles, ensuring everyone has access to the same services and opportunities, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

