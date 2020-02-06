Creating more housing and care spaces for seniors

EDMONTON, Feb. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Alberta are developing new affordable seniors housing for Albertans in Oyen, Spirit River and Manning, with a $37‑million capital investment to build 173 new lodge and continuing care spaces. These projects will create about 267 jobs.

The lodge partnership projects are a collaboration between Alberta Seniors and Housing and Alberta Health – combining seniors lodge and continuing care units in the same facility for a flexible range of care.

All projects are currently in the planning phase. Regional housing management bodies, Acadia Foundation, Grande Spirit Foundation and North Peace Housing Foundation will operate the facilities.

Quotes:

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. This investment for the construction of safe and affordable housing in Oyen, Spirit River and Manning is going to make a big impact—we're giving seniors the ability to age in place in their own communities and maintain important communion with close family and friends which is vital to improved long-term health and happiness." — The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

"Seniors built our province and they should be able to age in their own communities. We are proud to invest in these important projects that will help more seniors stay together and remain in the communities they love as their care needs change." — The Honourable Josephine Pon, Minister of Seniors and Housing

"Seniors and people with disabilities need and deserve homes that support their individual needs and recognize the value of living near family and friends. These projects are part of a plan to continue to increase the number of continuing care spaces quickly and cost-effectively." — The Honourable Tyler Shandro, Minister of Health

"I would like to the thank Minister Pon and the Government of Alberta for reuniting my parents this past fall. Due to the placement ranking system and availability at the seniors lodge, my father was placed in acute care while my mother remained in the lodge, as they required different levels of health needs. You often hear of 'divorce by nursing home' and this was the case with my parents. Minister Pon quickly stepped up and demonstrated that she takes pride in taking care of seniors and was able to place my father into the same seniors lodge with my mother. This move allowed my parents to celebrate their 71st wedding anniversary together. The lodge partnership program is long overdue." — Carol Sauchuk, family member

Quick facts:

The Government of Canada , through Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, and the Alberta Government are investing in the rural lodge partnership through the Canada - Alberta bilateral agreement under the National Housing Strategy.

, through Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, and the Alberta Government are investing in the rural lodge partnership through the - bilateral agreement under the National Housing Strategy. The Government of Canada is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, $55 billion plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent.

is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent. The NHS is built on strong partnerships between federal, provincial and territorial governments, and on continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private sectors to make a meaningful difference in the lives of Canadians.

