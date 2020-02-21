Creating jobs in Mirabel: Lauak Canada establishes aerospace centre of excellence

Business will be able to count on $3M in support from Government of Canada to complete its project

MIRABEL, QC, Feb. 21, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Lauak Canada, a subsidiary of French family business Lauak, specializes in manufacturing tubes to transport fuel, water, air and liquids feeding various airplane systems. The business plans to invest heavily in its Mirabel factory. It will make it into an advanced technology aeronautics centre of excellence equipped with a research office responsible for developing innovative products and processes.

Several dozen jobs will be created in Mirabel as the centre of excellence is established.

Innovating to ensure growth

To complete its project, Lauak Canada plans to expand its factory and acquire Industry 4.0 digital equipment. The Lauak Canada centre of excellence will enable the group to enhance its positioning within North America. The Mirabel centre will in fact be responsible for research and development (R&D) and process improvement.

The Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, is today announcing $3 million in financial support from the Government of Canada to enable the business to acquire equipment for its centre of excellence.

Training new employees

Mindful of challenges around recruiting specialized labour, Lauak Canada is counting on offering an internal training program to welcome several new workers. More than 20 jobs have already been created since the factory was acquired in September 2018.

The Government of Canada's mission is to accompany Quebec SMEs and regions into tomorrow's economy. The aerospace industry plays a key economic role in Quebec and in Canada. By helping Lauak Canada to position itself in North America, CED is boosting job creation here in Quebec.

Quotes

"We are working with SMEs and their employees to create wealth here in Canada. By helping businesses to equip themselves, we are enabling them to grow and be competitive so they can create good-quality jobs. Thanks to the Government of Canada's financial support, Lauak Canada can establish its centre of excellence, which will help to strengthen the Greater Montréal aerospace cluster."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

"Our establishment in Canada represents a major step in our group's development. After 18 months in Mirabel, we are particularly satisfied with our choice. The staff are motivated and competent, the work environment is very favourable and the regional and federal institutions have supported us since Day One. Quebec is an ideal anchor point to conquer new markets and develop our activity in North America."

Mikel Charritton, Co-Manager of Lauak Group

Quick facts

This repayable contribution has been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation (REGI) program. It will enable Lauak Canada to manufacture new complex parts that complement the range it currently offers, providing comprehensive solutions for major prime contractors.

The centre will also develop the new manufacturing processes required for these new parts and to use higher-performance materials.

The REGI program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED is accompanying Quebec businesses, supporting organizations and regions into tomorrow's economy.

The Honourable Mélanie Joly is the minister responsible for the six regional economic development agencies (RDAs), including CED.

