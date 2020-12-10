Crave is Now Available on PlayStation 5

– Crave app is currently available on PS5™ and PS4™ consoles across Canada –

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Bell Media confirmed today that the Crave app is now available on PlayStation® 5 consoles. Crave is now available on both PS5 and PS4, giving users access to programming from HBO, HBO MAX, SHOWTIME, and STARZ, plus Crave Originals, Hollywood-hit movies, and French-language TV and films from SUPER ÉCRAN, directly from their PlayStation system.

Launching on PS5 and PS4 creates additional reach for Crave, which is also available to Canadians with access to the Internet at Crave.ca, the Crave App, via participating television providers, and other digital media players including Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, select Samsung Smart TVs, and Xbox One. Additional platforms will be announced soon.

"As we head into the holidays, we're delighted to expand the reach of our prestige entertainment offering to Canadian gaming fans and TV and movie lovers on PlayStation," said Tracey Pearce, President, Distribution and Pay, Bell Media. "PS5 was one of the most anticipated launches in recent memory and we're especially excited to continue that momentum by confirming that subscribers can access Crave on PS5 consoles so soon after its introduction in the market."

PlayStation users can now access Canada's largest collection of premium content including:

The HBO Collection which includes HBO titles like THE UNDOING, MURDER ON MIDDLE BEACH, SUCCESSION, INSECURE, EUPHORIA, I MAY DESTROY YOU, LOVECRAFT COUNTRY, and LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER; HBO Max Originals such as THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT, RAISED BY WOLVES, SUPERINTELLIGENCE, and LET THEM ALL TALK; plus past HBO hits like THE SOPRANOS, SEX AND THE CITY, and THE WIRE

The SHOWTIME Collection featuring series and specials YOUR HONOR, THE COMEY RULE, DESUS & MERO, BILLIONS, and THE CHI, and past SHOWTIME hits like DEXTER and THE L WORD

The STARZ offering which includes STARZ Originals like POWER and THE SPANISH PRINCESS, and hundreds of classic movies

SUPER ÉCRAN featuring original productions such as Clash, Madame Lebrun, French versions of HBO, HBO MAX and SHOWTIME titles, and numerous movies in French

For the full release, click HERE.

SOURCE Crave

For further information: Adam Slinn, [email protected]

Related Links

bellmedia.ca

