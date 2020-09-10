OTTAWA, Sept. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - In lieu of an in-person update to the media, Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer, issued the following statement today:

"There have been 134,294 cases of COVID-19 in Canada, including 9,155 deaths. 88% of people have now recovered. Labs across Canada tested 47,806 people daily over the past week with 1.1% testing positive. An average of 618 new cases have been reported daily during the most recent seven days.

Each day as we review the numbers above, I am reminded of the ways Canadians have pulled together to reduce the spread of COVID-19. We have been physically apart from each other in order to plank the curve, but we have found new ways to be together, and connected, while at a distance.

Today is World Suicide Prevention Day and the need to be together, while apart, has never been stronger. COVID-19 has significantly changed our daily lives, and Canadians are reporting increased mental health needs.

Now more than ever, we need to support one another by reaching out to our friends, family, neighbours, and community members. A text, email, letter or phone call can be a lifeline to someone who is struggling.

It's common to feel worried, stressed or anxious at times during the pandemic. If you, or someone you know is feeling hopeless, trapped or alone, it may be a sign of a mental health crisis. It's important to know that you are not alone and there are resources available that can help.

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, please call 9-1-1. You can also get support from a local crisis centre, the Canada Suicide Prevention Service (1-833-456-4566), Kids Help Phone, the Hope for Wellness Help Line, and 1-866-APPELLE (Quebec residents), that all offer 24/7 support. For anyone experiencing social, mental or emotional challenges, visit the Wellness Together Portal to connect to mental health and substance use support, resources and counselling with a mental health professional.

On this World Suicide Prevention Day, we are being called upon to work together to prevent suicide. The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) has resources that can help individuals who are concerned about themselves or someone they know.

PHAC also works collaboratively with public, private, not-for-profit and Indigenous partners and stakeholders to put in place programs and initiatives that promote positive mental health, and contribute to the prevention of suicide and offer support and treatment to those struggling with mental health.

Together, while apart, we can all help to prevent suicide.

You can find additional information and guidance to reduce your risk of infection and spreading the virus here."

