COVID-19: The CBSA resumes services at most small marine vessel reporting sites

OTTAWA, ON, May 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada Border Services Agency

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) advises all travellers entering Canada by water that, as of May 20, 2022, service will resume at most small vessel reporting sites, which represents over 300 sites. These changes are part of a phased approach to gradually reopen CBSA sites still affected by the temporary measures put in place as a result of COVID-19.

Sand Point Lake, Ontario reporting site will remain closed until further notice due to flooding-induced water damages.

In addition, following a thorough review, CBSA services will remain suspended at the following sites until further notice:

In Ontario:

Caiger's Motel, Rockport

Dunnville Town Docks, Dunnville

Funny Farm Marina, St Williams

Lakeside Yacht Club, Port Colbourne

Portside Marina Inc., Port Stanley

West Dock, Pelee Island

In Quebec:

Philipsburg Municipal Wharf, Philipsburg

Travellers are encouraged to visit Reporting requirements for private boaters for more information about entering Canada by boat.

Key Travel Tips

All travellers entering Canada by water, must report their arrival to the CBSA without delay. All travellers, including those with a right of entry (Canadian citizens, permanent residents and persons registered under the Indian Act ), must submit their mandatory information in ArriveCAN before, or when, entering Canada at a marine port of entry.

by water, must report their arrival to the CBSA without delay. All travellers, including those with a right of entry (Canadian citizens, permanent residents and persons registered under the ), must submit their mandatory information in ArriveCAN before, or when, entering at a marine port of entry. When entering travel details in ArriveCAN, travellers will be prompted to select the port of entry at which they are planning to enter Canada . If the port of entry, also known as marine reporting site, that a traveller intends to enter at is not available in the drop-down list, users are asked to select any alternative port of entry that is listed. By selecting an available port of entry, travellers will be able to progress to the next screen and successfully complete their ArriveCAN submission. This is a temporary situation until ArriveCAN is updated with the list of all small vessel reporting sites, and it will not stop travellers from entering through any marine reporting sites that have reopened.

. If the port of entry, also known as marine reporting site, that a traveller intends to enter at is not available in the drop-down list, users are asked to select any alternative port of entry that is listed. By selecting an available port of entry, travellers will be able to progress to the next screen and successfully complete their ArriveCAN submission. This is a temporary situation until ArriveCAN is updated with the list of all small vessel reporting sites, and it will not stop travellers from entering through any marine reporting sites that have reopened. Travellers should check if they are eligible to enter Canada and if they meet all entry requirements before heading to the border.

List of small marine vessel reporting sites reopening as of May 20, 2022 : COVID-19: The CBSA resumes services at most small vessel reporting sites.

COVID-19: The CBSA resumes services at most small vessel reporting sites

As of May 20, 2022, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) will resume services at most small vessel reporting sites as outlined in the list below. These changes are part of a phased approach to gradually reopen CBSA sites still affected by the temporary measures put in place as a result of COVID-19.

Overview of small vessel reporting sites where CBSA services will resume, by province:

Ontario : 255

Quebec : 9

Newfoundland : 8

New Brunswick : 14

Nova Scotia : 11

Manitoba : 1

Alberta : 1

British Columbia : 17

Travellers are encouraged to visit the CBSA Directory of CBSA Offices and Services for more details.

Ontario: 255 reporting sites

Acali Place Marina, Lasalle

Alexandra Yacht Club, Toronto

Amherstburg Yacht Club, Amherstburg

Andress Boat Works, Rockport

Aquatic Park Sailing Club, Toronto

Ashbridges Bay Yacht Club, Toronto

BASF Dock, Senator Street, Lasalle

Bay of Quinte Yacht Club, Belleville

Bayview Harbour Marina, Port Rowan

Beachgrove Golf and Country Club, Windsor

Beacon Marina (Jordan Harbour),Jordan Station

Beattie's Sunset Marina, LaSalle

Belle River Municipal Marina, Belle River

Bellevue Marina, Sault Ste. Marie

Bertie Boating Club, Ridgeway

Betamik Harbour, Dunnville

Big Tub Harbour Resort, Tobermory

Black Creek, Niagara Falls

Blind River Government Dock, Blind River

Bluffer's Park Public Launch, Scarborough

Bluffer's Park Yacht Club, Scarborough

Boathouse Tavern and Restaurant, Rockport

Boblo Island, Amherstburg

Bogey's Inn, Sombra

Booth's Harbour Marina, St. Williams

Bridgeview Marina, Point Edward

Brockville Blockhouse Island, Brockville

Brockville Yacht Club, Brockville

Bronte Harbour, Oakville

Bronte Harbour Yacht Club, Hamilton

Brown's Bay Provincial Park, Lansdowne

Bruce Mines Marina, Bruce Mines

Buffalo Canoe Club, Ridgeway

Buffalo Yacht Club, Ridgeway

Caiger's Motel, Rockport

Canada Club Basset Island, Walpole Island

Cathedral Bluffs Yacht Club, Scarborough

Cedar Cove Marina, Forest (Lambton Shores)

Cedar Island Yacht Club, Kingsville

CFB Kingston Yacht Club, Kingston

CFB Trenton Yacht Club, Astra

Chatham City Dock, Chatham

Chippawa Boat Launch, Niagara Falls

Chippawa Riverside Courtesy Dock, Niagara Falls

Christine's on the River-Marina Bar and Grill, Port Franks

Clark's Bus and Marina Ltd, Gananoque

Cobourg Marina, Cobourg

Colchester Harbour Marina, Colchester

Collins Bay Marina, Kingston

Confederation Basin, Kingston

Cooper's Marina, Amherstburg

Corunna, Corunna

Cove Marina Ltd., Tilbury

Crate Marine Belleville, Belleville

Credit Village Marina, Mississauga

Creg Quay Marina, Bainsville

Crysler Park Marina, Cornwall

Cyclone Island, Cyclone Island

Deerbrook Marina, St. Joachim

Dovercraft Marine, Port Dover

Dunnville Boat Club, Dunnville

Dunnville Town Docks, Dunnville

Ecarte Marina, Port Lambton

Erie View Marine, Kingsville

Erieau Marina, Erieau

Etobicoke Yacht Club, Etobicoke

Fin and Feather Marina, St. Williams

Fisherman's Pier (Burlington Canal), Burlington

Foran's Marina, Grimsby

Frenchman's Bay Marina, Pickering

Frenchman's Bay Yacht Club, Pickering

Funny Farm Marina, St. Williams

Galop Canal Marina, Iroquois

Gananoque CBSA Office, Gananoque

Gananoque Inn, Gananoque

Gananoque Municipal Marina, Gananoque

GBL Ivy Lea Dock, Lansdowne

George's Marine and Sports, Kingston

Gilbert Marina, Brockville

Glen House Resort, Lansdowne

Gore Bay Dock Manitoulin Island, Manitoulin Island

Grand Bend Harbour, Grand Bend

Grays Creek Marina Centre, Cornwall

Greater Niagara Boat Club, Niagara Falls

Grenadier Island Golf and Country Club, Mallorytown

Hamilton Harbour West - James Street Marina, Hamilton

Hamilton Harbour West - McNab Street Marina, Hamilton

Hanlan's Point, Toronto

Harbour City Yacht Club, Toronto

Harbour Lights Marina, Bayfield

Harbourfront Dock, Kenora

Highland Yacht Club, Scarborough

Hilltop Lodge Marina, St. Williams

Hilton Beach, Hilton Beach

Holiday Harbour Marina, Lasalle

Hoover's Marina, Nanticoke

Houseboat Holidays, Gananoque

Inner Bay Marina and Trailer Park, St. Williams

Island View Marine Store and Marina, Lasalle

Island Yacht Club, Toronto

Ivy Lea Inn Resort & Restaurant, Lansdowne

Ivy Lea Township Dock, Lansdowne

Kanagio Yacht Club, Port Stanley

Kettle Creek Marina, Port Stanley

Kincardine Municipal Marina, Kincardine

Kingston Marina, Kingston

Kingston Mills, Kingston

Kingston Yacht Club, Kingston

Kit-Wat Marina, Sauble Beach

Lake Huron Yacht, Sarnia

Lakecourt Marina, Grimsby

Lakefront Promenade Public Marina, Mississauga

Lakeshore Yacht Club, Etobicoke

Lakeside Yacht Club, Port Colborne

LaSalle Mariner's Yacht Club, Windsor

Leamington Municipal Marina, Leamington

Leander Boat Club, Hamilton

Light House Cove Marina, Tilbury

Lighthouse Marina, Port Franks

Lion's Head Marina, Lion's Head

Little Current Town Dock, Meldrum Bay

Lock 8 Welland Canal, Port Colborne

Loyalist Cove Marina, Bath

Luken Marina Inc., Tilbury

Macassa Bay Yacht Club Hamilton, Hamilton

MacDonald Turkey Point Marina, Turkey Point

Maitland Valley Marina, Goderich

Marie Curtis Public Launch, Toronto

Marina Quay West, Toronto

Marina Shores, Port Rowan

Meaford Harbour, Meaford

Meldrum Bay (Manitoulin Island), Manitoulin Island

Melton Bros Marina, Kingsville

Midland Town Dock, Midland

Misty Isles Lodge, Lansdowne

Mitchell's Bay, Mitchell's Bay

Mohawk Marina, Lowbanks

Murray Canal/Brighton Road Swing Bridge

Nautical Nest Marina, Port Lambton

Newcastle Marina, Newcastle

Newport Marina Stoney Creek

Niagara-on-the-Lake Sailing Club, Niagara-on-the-Lake

North Erie Marina/Trailer Park Ltd., Port Bruce

Oakville Club, Oakville

Oakville Harbour Marina, Oakville

Oakville Power Boat Club, Oakville

Oakville Yacht Squadron, Oakville

Old Cut Boat Livery Marina, Port Rowan

Ontario Place Marina, Toronto

Owen Sound Marina, Owen Sound

Owen Sound Town Dock, Owen Sound

Park Haven Marina, LaSalle

Parry Sound Town Docks, Parry Sound

Peck's Marina, Lansdowne

Port Burwell Municipal Docks, Port Burwell

Port Credit Harbour Marina, Mississauga

Port Credit Marina, Mississauga

Port Credit Public Launch, Mississauga

Port Dalhousie Pier Marina, St. Catharines

Port Dalhousie Transient Dock, St. Catharines

Port Dalhousie Yacht Club, Port Dalhousie

Port Darlington Marina, Bowmanville

Port Dover Channel, Port Dover

Port Dover Harbour Marina, Port Dover

Port Dover Yacht Club, Nanticoke

Port Elgin Harbour, Port Elgin

Port Franks' Marina Conservation Authority, Port Franks

Port Glasgow Yacht Club, Aldborough

Port Hope Marina, Port Hope

Port Maitland Marina, Port Maitland

Port Maitland Sailing Club, Port Maitland

Port Rowan Harbour, Port Rowan

Port Severn, Lock 45, Port Severn

Port Stanley Sailing Squadron, Port Stanley

Port Weller (Welland Canal), Port Weller

Port Whitby Marina, Whitby

Portside Marina Inc., Port Stanley

Portsmouth Olympic Harbour, Kingston

Posts Marine, Port Rowan

Prescott Town Dock, Prescott

Presqu'Ile Landing Marina, Brighton

Prince Edward Yacht Club, Picton

Prinyer's Cove Marina, Picton

Puce River Harbour, Tecumseh

Queen City Yacht Club, Toronto

Queenston Sand Dock Public Ramp, Queenston

Raisin River, South Lancaster

Ranta K Walter Memorial Park and Marina, Amherstburg

Richards Landing, Richards Landing

Riverfront Harbour Marina, LaSalle

Riverside Marina, Windsor

Roberta Bondar Marina/Delta Motel, Sault Ste. Marie

Rochester Place Resort Inc., Belle River

Roger's Marina, Summerstown

Royal Canadian Legion, Cardinal

Royal Hamilton Yacht Club, Hamilton

Rusty Myers Fly-in Fishing and Hunting Outpost, Fort Frances

Sandboy Marina, Port Rowan

Sarnia Yacht Club, Sarnia

Sauble River Marina and Lodge Resort, Sauble Beach

Saugeen Marina, Southampton

Scarborough Bluffs Sailing Club Scarborough

Seven Winds Marina, Port Franks

Shady Akers, St. Williams

Smugglers Cove Marina, Niagara-on-the-Lake

Snug Harbour Municipal Marina,Goderich

Sorting Gap Marina, Fort Frances

Southampton Marina, Southampton

Southport Sailing Club, Tecumseh

Spencers Riverfront Cottages, Gananoque

Spider Bay Marina, Little Current

St. Catharines Marina, Port Weller East St. Catharines

St. Clair Boating and Marina, Port Lambton

St. Clair Marina, LaSalle

St. Lawrence Marina, Johnstown

Stan's Marina, Port Stanley

Sturgeon Cove Yacht Club, Leamington

Sugarloaf Marina, Port Colborne

Summerstown Government Dock, Summerstown

Summerstown Marina, Cornwall

T.J. Guild Marine Ltd, Mallorytown

Tall Ships Landing Marina, Brockville

Thames River Yacht Club, Lakeshore

The Boat Warehouse, Lansdowne

The Boulevard Club, Toronto

The Landing at Ivy Lea, Lansdowne

Thessalon Government Docks, Thessalon

Tip of the Bay Picton, Picton

Tobermory Marina, Tobermory

Toronto Catamaran Club, Toronto

Toronto Harbourfront, Toronto

Toronto Humber Yacht Club, Etobicoke

Toronto Hydroplane and Sailing Club, Toronto

Toronto MultiHull Cruising Club, Toronto

Toronto Outer Harbour Marina, Toronto

Toronto Pier 4 Marina, Toronto

Toronto Sailing Club, Toronto

Towle Harbour, Leamington

Treasure Island Marina, Kingston

Trent Port Marina, Trenton

Trident Yacht Club, Kingston

Tunnel Bay Marina, Brockville

Victoria Park (Belleville) Government Dock, Belleville

Village of Bayfield Marina, Bayfield

Village Quay Marina, Lansdowne

Wallaceburg Municipal Marina, Wallaceburg

Waupoos Marina, R.R. 4Picton

Wellington Harbour, Wellington

West Dock, Pelee Island

Westport Marina (Lasalle Ltd.), LaSalle

Whirlpool Jetboat Dock, Niagara Falls

Whiskey Bay, Hilton Beach

Wiarton Marina, Wiarton

William's Marine Services, Lansdowne

Windsor Yacht Club, Windsor

Quebec: 9 reporting sites

Cedarville Pier, Ogden

Chicoutimi Yacht Club, Chicoutimi

Club Nautique de Baie Comeau, Baie-Comeau

Club Nautique de Gaspé, Gaspé

Club Nautique de Sept-Iles, Sept-Iles

Highwater - Leadville Pier, Potton

Marina de la Ville de la Baie (Anse-à-Benjamin), Ville de la Baie

Marina du Vieux-Port, Quebec

Miller Camping, Clarenville

Newfoundland: 8 reporting sites

Bay of Islands Yacht Club, Corner Brook

Burin Wharf, Burin

Clarenville Marina, Clarenville

Grand Bank Wharf, Grand Bank

Marystown Wharf, Marystown

St. Lawrence Wharf, Fortune

Stephenville Marina, Stephenville

New Brunswick: 14 reporting sites

Bayside Wharf, Bayside

Caraquet Marina, Caraquet

Dalhousie Marina, Dalhousie

Digby Marina, Digby

Fairhaven Wharf, Deer Island

Leonardville Wharf, Deer Island

Lord's Cove Wharf, Deer Island

North Head Wharf, Grand Manan

Saint John Marina, Grand Bay

Saint John Market Slip, Saint John

Saint John Power Boat, Saint John

Seal Cove Wharf, Grand Manan

Stuart Town Wharf, Deer Island

Royal Kennebecasis Yacht Club, Saint John

Nova Scotia: 11 reporting sites

Digby Fisherman's Wharf, Digby

Fisheries Museum of the Atlantic, Lunenburg

Hector Quay Visitors Marina, Pictou

Liverpool Government Wharf-Brooklyn Marina, Liverpool

Lunenburg Yacht Club, Lunenburg

Pictou Marina, Pictou

Port Bickerton, Port Bickerton

Port Hawkesbury Government Wharf, Port Hawkesbury

Shelburne Harbour Yacht Club, Shelburne

St. Peter's Lions Club Marina, St. Peter's

White Gull Restaurant and Marina, Lockeport

Manitoba: 1 reporting site

Lake Metigoshe

Alberta: 1 reporting site

Waterton Lakes Park, Waterton Park

British Columbia: 17 reporting sites

Atlin, Atlin

Bedwell Harbour, Pender Island

Cabbage Island, Cabbage Island

Campbell River Coast Marina, Campbell River

Canadian Forces Sailing Association, Victoria

Discovery Harbour Marina, Campbell River

Ganges Harbour, Salt Spring Island

Horton Bay, Mayne Island

Miners Bay, Mayne Island

Montague Harbour Marina, Galiano Island

Port Browning, Pender Island

Prince Rupert Yacht Club, Prince Rupert

Royal Vancouver Yacht Club Scott Point Outstation, Salt Spring Island

Saltspring Royal Victoria Yacht Club Outstation, Salt Spring Island

Sidney RVYC Outstation, Sidney

Telegraph Creek, Telegraph Creek

Townsite Marina, Nanaimo

SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Border Services Agency, [email protected], 1-877-761-5945