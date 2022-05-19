COVID-19: The CBSA resumes services at most small marine vessel reporting sites
May 19, 2022, 12:05 ET
OTTAWA, ON, May 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada Border Services Agency
The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) advises all travellers entering Canada by water that, as of May 20, 2022, service will resume at most small vessel reporting sites, which represents over 300 sites. These changes are part of a phased approach to gradually reopen CBSA sites still affected by the temporary measures put in place as a result of COVID-19.
Sand Point Lake, Ontario reporting site will remain closed until further notice due to flooding-induced water damages.
In addition, following a thorough review, CBSA services will remain suspended at the following sites until further notice:
In Ontario:
- Caiger's Motel, Rockport
- Dunnville Town Docks, Dunnville
- Funny Farm Marina, St Williams
- Lakeside Yacht Club, Port Colbourne
- Portside Marina Inc., Port Stanley
- West Dock, Pelee Island
In Quebec:
- Philipsburg Municipal Wharf, Philipsburg
Travellers are encouraged to visit Reporting requirements for private boaters for more information about entering Canada by boat.
Key Travel Tips
- All travellers entering Canada by water, must report their arrival to the CBSA without delay. All travellers, including those with a right of entry (Canadian citizens, permanent residents and persons registered under the Indian Act), must submit their mandatory information in ArriveCAN before, or when, entering Canada at a marine port of entry.
- When entering travel details in ArriveCAN, travellers will be prompted to select the port of entry at which they are planning to enter Canada. If the port of entry, also known as marine reporting site, that a traveller intends to enter at is not available in the drop-down list, users are asked to select any alternative port of entry that is listed. By selecting an available port of entry, travellers will be able to progress to the next screen and successfully complete their ArriveCAN submission. This is a temporary situation until ArriveCAN is updated with the list of all small vessel reporting sites, and it will not stop travellers from entering through any marine reporting sites that have reopened.
- Travellers should check if they are eligible to enter Canada and if they meet all entry requirements before heading to the border.
Related Product
- List of small marine vessel reporting sites reopening as of May 20, 2022: COVID-19: The CBSA resumes services at most small vessel reporting sites.
Associated Links
- Direct reporting site for marine private vessel
- Telephone reporting site/Marine
- NEXUS/Marine
- CANPASS/Private Boat
- Reporting requirements for private boaters
- Directory of CBSA Offices and Services
- ArriveCAN
- COVID-19: Travel, testing and borders
- COVID-19: Vaccinated travellers entering Canada
Fact Sheet
COVID-19: The CBSA resumes services at most small vessel reporting sites
As of May 20, 2022, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) will resume services at most small vessel reporting sites as outlined in the list below. These changes are part of a phased approach to gradually reopen CBSA sites still affected by the temporary measures put in place as a result of COVID-19.
Overview of small vessel reporting sites where CBSA services will resume, by province:
- Ontario: 255
- Quebec: 9
- Newfoundland: 8
- New Brunswick: 14
- Nova Scotia: 11
- Manitoba : 1
- Alberta : 1
- British Columbia: 17
Travellers are encouraged to visit the CBSA Directory of CBSA Offices and Services for more details.
Ontario: 255 reporting sites
Acali Place Marina, Lasalle
Alexandra Yacht Club, Toronto
Amherstburg Yacht Club, Amherstburg
Andress Boat Works, Rockport
Aquatic Park Sailing Club, Toronto
Ashbridges Bay Yacht Club, Toronto
BASF Dock, Senator Street, Lasalle
Bay of Quinte Yacht Club, Belleville
Bayview Harbour Marina, Port Rowan
Beachgrove Golf and Country Club, Windsor
Beacon Marina (Jordan Harbour),Jordan Station
Beattie's Sunset Marina, LaSalle
Belle River Municipal Marina, Belle River
Bellevue Marina, Sault Ste. Marie
Bertie Boating Club, Ridgeway
Betamik Harbour, Dunnville
Big Tub Harbour Resort, Tobermory
Black Creek, Niagara Falls
Blind River Government Dock, Blind River
Bluffer's Park Public Launch, Scarborough
Bluffer's Park Yacht Club, Scarborough
Boathouse Tavern and Restaurant, Rockport
Boblo Island, Amherstburg
Bogey's Inn, Sombra
Booth's Harbour Marina, St. Williams
Bridgeview Marina, Point Edward
Brockville Blockhouse Island, Brockville
Brockville Yacht Club, Brockville
Bronte Harbour, Oakville
Bronte Harbour Yacht Club, Hamilton
Brown's Bay Provincial Park, Lansdowne
Bruce Mines Marina, Bruce Mines
Buffalo Canoe Club, Ridgeway
Buffalo Yacht Club, Ridgeway
Caiger's Motel, Rockport
Canada Club Basset Island, Walpole Island
Cathedral Bluffs Yacht Club, Scarborough
Cedar Cove Marina, Forest (Lambton Shores)
Cedar Island Yacht Club, Kingsville
CFB Kingston Yacht Club, Kingston
CFB Trenton Yacht Club, Astra
Chatham City Dock, Chatham
Chippawa Boat Launch, Niagara Falls
Chippawa Riverside Courtesy Dock, Niagara Falls
Christine's on the River-Marina Bar and Grill, Port Franks
Clark's Bus and Marina Ltd, Gananoque
Cobourg Marina, Cobourg
Colchester Harbour Marina, Colchester
Collins Bay Marina, Kingston
Confederation Basin, Kingston
Cooper's Marina, Amherstburg
Corunna, Corunna
Cove Marina Ltd., Tilbury
Crate Marine Belleville, Belleville
Credit Village Marina, Mississauga
Creg Quay Marina, Bainsville
Crysler Park Marina, Cornwall
Cyclone Island, Cyclone Island
Deerbrook Marina, St. Joachim
Dovercraft Marine, Port Dover
Dunnville Boat Club, Dunnville
Dunnville Town Docks, Dunnville
Ecarte Marina, Port Lambton
Erie View Marine, Kingsville
Erieau Marina, Erieau
Etobicoke Yacht Club, Etobicoke
Fin and Feather Marina, St. Williams
Fisherman's Pier (Burlington Canal), Burlington
Foran's Marina, Grimsby
Frenchman's Bay Marina, Pickering
Frenchman's Bay Yacht Club, Pickering
Funny Farm Marina, St. Williams
Galop Canal Marina, Iroquois
Gananoque CBSA Office, Gananoque
Gananoque Inn, Gananoque
Gananoque Municipal Marina, Gananoque
GBL Ivy Lea Dock, Lansdowne
George's Marine and Sports, Kingston
Gilbert Marina, Brockville
Glen House Resort, Lansdowne
Gore Bay Dock Manitoulin Island, Manitoulin Island
Grand Bend Harbour, Grand Bend
Grays Creek Marina Centre, Cornwall
Greater Niagara Boat Club, Niagara Falls
Grenadier Island Golf and Country Club, Mallorytown
Hamilton Harbour West - James Street Marina, Hamilton
Hamilton Harbour West - McNab Street Marina, Hamilton
Hanlan's Point, Toronto
Harbour City Yacht Club, Toronto
Harbour Lights Marina, Bayfield
Harbourfront Dock, Kenora
Highland Yacht Club, Scarborough
Hilltop Lodge Marina, St. Williams
Hilton Beach, Hilton Beach
Holiday Harbour Marina, Lasalle
Hoover's Marina, Nanticoke
Houseboat Holidays, Gananoque
Inner Bay Marina and Trailer Park, St. Williams
Island View Marine Store and Marina, Lasalle
Island Yacht Club, Toronto
Ivy Lea Inn Resort & Restaurant, Lansdowne
Ivy Lea Township Dock, Lansdowne
Kanagio Yacht Club, Port Stanley
Kettle Creek Marina, Port Stanley
Kincardine Municipal Marina, Kincardine
Kingston Marina, Kingston
Kingston Mills, Kingston
Kingston Yacht Club, Kingston
Kit-Wat Marina, Sauble Beach
Lake Huron Yacht, Sarnia
Lakecourt Marina, Grimsby
Lakefront Promenade Public Marina, Mississauga
Lakeshore Yacht Club, Etobicoke
Lakeside Yacht Club, Port Colborne
LaSalle Mariner's Yacht Club, Windsor
Leamington Municipal Marina, Leamington
Leander Boat Club, Hamilton
Light House Cove Marina, Tilbury
Lighthouse Marina, Port Franks
Lion's Head Marina, Lion's Head
Little Current Town Dock, Meldrum Bay
Lock 8 Welland Canal, Port Colborne
Loyalist Cove Marina, Bath
Luken Marina Inc., Tilbury
Macassa Bay Yacht Club Hamilton, Hamilton
MacDonald Turkey Point Marina, Turkey Point
Maitland Valley Marina, Goderich
Marie Curtis Public Launch, Toronto
Marina Quay West, Toronto
Marina Shores, Port Rowan
Meaford Harbour, Meaford
Meldrum Bay (Manitoulin Island), Manitoulin Island
Melton Bros Marina, Kingsville
Midland Town Dock, Midland
Misty Isles Lodge, Lansdowne
Mitchell's Bay, Mitchell's Bay
Mohawk Marina, Lowbanks
Murray Canal/Brighton Road Swing Bridge
Nautical Nest Marina, Port Lambton
Newcastle Marina, Newcastle
Newport Marina Stoney Creek
Niagara-on-the-Lake Sailing Club, Niagara-on-the-Lake
North Erie Marina/Trailer Park Ltd., Port Bruce
Oakville Club, Oakville
Oakville Harbour Marina, Oakville
Oakville Power Boat Club, Oakville
Oakville Yacht Squadron, Oakville
Old Cut Boat Livery Marina, Port Rowan
Ontario Place Marina, Toronto
Owen Sound Marina, Owen Sound
Owen Sound Town Dock, Owen Sound
Park Haven Marina, LaSalle
Parry Sound Town Docks, Parry Sound
Peck's Marina, Lansdowne
Port Burwell Municipal Docks, Port Burwell
Port Credit Harbour Marina, Mississauga
Port Credit Marina, Mississauga
Port Credit Public Launch, Mississauga
Port Dalhousie Pier Marina, St. Catharines
Port Dalhousie Transient Dock, St. Catharines
Port Dalhousie Yacht Club, Port Dalhousie
Port Darlington Marina, Bowmanville
Port Dover Channel, Port Dover
Port Dover Harbour Marina, Port Dover
Port Dover Yacht Club, Nanticoke
Port Elgin Harbour, Port Elgin
Port Franks' Marina Conservation Authority, Port Franks
Port Glasgow Yacht Club, Aldborough
Port Hope Marina, Port Hope
Port Maitland Marina, Port Maitland
Port Maitland Sailing Club, Port Maitland
Port Rowan Harbour, Port Rowan
Port Severn, Lock 45, Port Severn
Port Stanley Sailing Squadron, Port Stanley
Port Weller (Welland Canal), Port Weller
Port Whitby Marina, Whitby
Portside Marina Inc., Port Stanley
Portsmouth Olympic Harbour, Kingston
Posts Marine, Port Rowan
Prescott Town Dock, Prescott
Presqu'Ile Landing Marina, Brighton
Prince Edward Yacht Club, Picton
Prinyer's Cove Marina, Picton
Puce River Harbour, Tecumseh
Queen City Yacht Club, Toronto
Queenston Sand Dock Public Ramp, Queenston
Raisin River, South Lancaster
Ranta K Walter Memorial Park and Marina, Amherstburg
Richards Landing, Richards Landing
Riverfront Harbour Marina, LaSalle
Riverside Marina, Windsor
Roberta Bondar Marina/Delta Motel, Sault Ste. Marie
Rochester Place Resort Inc., Belle River
Roger's Marina, Summerstown
Royal Canadian Legion, Cardinal
Royal Hamilton Yacht Club, Hamilton
Rusty Myers Fly-in Fishing and Hunting Outpost, Fort Frances
Sandboy Marina, Port Rowan
Sarnia Yacht Club, Sarnia
Sauble River Marina and Lodge Resort, Sauble Beach
Saugeen Marina, Southampton
Scarborough Bluffs Sailing Club Scarborough
Seven Winds Marina, Port Franks
Shady Akers, St. Williams
Smugglers Cove Marina, Niagara-on-the-Lake
Snug Harbour Municipal Marina,Goderich
Sorting Gap Marina, Fort Frances
Southampton Marina, Southampton
Southport Sailing Club, Tecumseh
Spencers Riverfront Cottages, Gananoque
Spider Bay Marina, Little Current
St. Catharines Marina, Port Weller East St. Catharines
St. Clair Boating and Marina, Port Lambton
St. Clair Marina, LaSalle
St. Lawrence Marina, Johnstown
Stan's Marina, Port Stanley
Sturgeon Cove Yacht Club, Leamington
Sugarloaf Marina, Port Colborne
Summerstown Government Dock, Summerstown
Summerstown Marina, Cornwall
T.J. Guild Marine Ltd, Mallorytown
Tall Ships Landing Marina, Brockville
Thames River Yacht Club, Lakeshore
The Boat Warehouse, Lansdowne
The Boulevard Club, Toronto
The Landing at Ivy Lea, Lansdowne
Thessalon Government Docks, Thessalon
Tip of the Bay Picton, Picton
Tobermory Marina, Tobermory
Toronto Catamaran Club, Toronto
Toronto Harbourfront, Toronto
Toronto Humber Yacht Club, Etobicoke
Toronto Hydroplane and Sailing Club, Toronto
Toronto MultiHull Cruising Club, Toronto
Toronto Outer Harbour Marina, Toronto
Toronto Pier 4 Marina, Toronto
Toronto Sailing Club, Toronto
Towle Harbour, Leamington
Treasure Island Marina, Kingston
Trent Port Marina, Trenton
Trident Yacht Club, Kingston
Tunnel Bay Marina, Brockville
Victoria Park (Belleville) Government Dock, Belleville
Village of Bayfield Marina, Bayfield
Village Quay Marina, Lansdowne
Wallaceburg Municipal Marina, Wallaceburg
Waupoos Marina, R.R. 4Picton
Wellington Harbour, Wellington
West Dock, Pelee Island
Westport Marina (Lasalle Ltd.), LaSalle
Whirlpool Jetboat Dock, Niagara Falls
Whiskey Bay, Hilton Beach
Wiarton Marina, Wiarton
William's Marine Services, Lansdowne
Windsor Yacht Club, Windsor
Quebec: 9 reporting sites
Cedarville Pier, Ogden
Chicoutimi Yacht Club, Chicoutimi
Club Nautique de Baie Comeau, Baie-Comeau
Club Nautique de Gaspé, Gaspé
Club Nautique de Sept-Iles, Sept-Iles
Highwater - Leadville Pier, Potton
Marina de la Ville de la Baie (Anse-à-Benjamin), Ville de la Baie
Marina du Vieux-Port, Quebec
Miller Camping, Clarenville
Newfoundland: 8 reporting sites
Bay of Islands Yacht Club, Corner Brook
Burin Wharf, Burin
Clarenville Marina, Clarenville
Grand Bank Wharf, Grand Bank
Grand Bank Wharf, Grand Bank
Marystown Wharf, Marystown
St. Lawrence Wharf, Fortune
Stephenville Marina, Stephenville
New Brunswick: 14 reporting sites
Bayside Wharf, Bayside
Caraquet Marina, Caraquet
Dalhousie Marina, Dalhousie
Digby Marina, Digby
Fairhaven Wharf, Deer Island
Leonardville Wharf, Deer Island
Lord's Cove Wharf, Deer Island
North Head Wharf, Grand Manan
Saint John Marina, Grand Bay
Saint John Market Slip, Saint John
Saint John Power Boat, Saint John
Seal Cove Wharf, Grand Manan
Stuart Town Wharf, Deer Island
Royal Kennebecasis Yacht Club, Saint John
Nova Scotia: 11 reporting sites
Digby Fisherman's Wharf, Digby
Fisheries Museum of the Atlantic, Lunenburg
Hector Quay Visitors Marina, Pictou
Liverpool Government Wharf-Brooklyn Marina, Liverpool
Lunenburg Yacht Club, Lunenburg
Pictou Marina, Pictou
Port Bickerton, Port Bickerton
Port Hawkesbury Government Wharf, Port Hawkesbury
Shelburne Harbour Yacht Club, Shelburne
St. Peter's Lions Club Marina, St. Peter's
White Gull Restaurant and Marina, Lockeport
Manitoba: 1 reporting site
Lake Metigoshe
Alberta: 1 reporting site
Waterton Lakes Park, Waterton Park
British Columbia: 17 reporting sites
Atlin, Atlin
Bedwell Harbour, Pender Island
Cabbage Island, Cabbage Island
Campbell River Coast Marina, Campbell River
Canadian Forces Sailing Association, Victoria
Discovery Harbour Marina, Campbell River
Ganges Harbour, Salt Spring Island
Horton Bay, Mayne Island
Miners Bay, Mayne Island
Montague Harbour Marina, Galiano Island
Port Browning, Pender Island
Prince Rupert Yacht Club, Prince Rupert
Royal Vancouver Yacht Club Scott Point Outstation, Salt Spring Island
Saltspring Royal Victoria Yacht Club Outstation, Salt Spring Island
Sidney RVYC Outstation, Sidney
Telegraph Creek, Telegraph Creek
Townsite Marina, Nanaimo
SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency
For further information: Media Relations, Canada Border Services Agency, [email protected], 1-877-761-5945
Share this article