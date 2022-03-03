Mar 03, 2022, 13:20 ET
OTTAWA, ON, March 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada Border Services Agency
The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced that, as part of a phased approach to easing border measures, it will adjust service hours at select airports.
The CBSA will resume services at the following airports as of March 7, 2022 (in local time).
Penticton Airport, B.C.
New hours of service: 08:30 to 16:30, Monday to Friday
Prince George Airport, B.C.
New hours of service: 08:30 to 16:30, 7 days/week
Sarnia Chris Hadfield Airport, Ont.
New hours of service: 08:00 to 23:00, 7 days/week
Sherbrooke Airport, Que.
New hours of service: 08:00 to 16:30, Monday to Friday
CBSA services at these airports were suspended due to COVID-19 since May 2020.
The CBSA will resume normal service hours at the following airports as of March 7, 2022 (in local time):
Charlottetown Airport, P.E.I.
New hours of service: 08:00 to 24:00, 7 days/week
Fredericton International Airport, N.B.
New hours of service: 08:00 to 24:00, 7 days/week
Saint John Airport, N.B.
New hours of service: 08:00 to 24:00, 7 days/week
CBSA services at these airports were reduced as a COVID-19 related measure since July 2020.
In addition, following the announcement that the Transport Canada Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) expired on February 28, the following airports are now permitted to receive international passenger flights, and the CBSA is ready to provide clearance services at these locations:
British Columbia
- Kamloops Airport
- Nanaimo Airport
- Vancouver International Airport Small Aircraft Reporting Station
New Brunswick
- Fredericton International Airport
- Greater Moncton Romeo Leblanc International Airport
- Saint John Airport
Newfoundland and Labrador
- Deer Lake Regional Airport
- Gander CBSA Office/Gander International Airport
- Stephenville International Airport
Nova Scotia
- JA Douglas McCurdy Sydney Airport
- Yarmouth Airport
Ontario
- Kingston/Norman Rogers Airport
- Lake Simcoe Regional Airport
- London CBSA Office/London International Airport
- Oshawa Executive Airport
- Sault Ste. Marie Airport
- Thunder Bay International Airport
- Windsor Airport
Prince Edward Island
- Charlottetown Airport
Québec
- Saguenay-Bagotville Airport
Yukon
- Erik Nielsen Whitehorse International Airport
While the CBSA will be ready to receive and provide border clearance services to international travellers arriving at the above airports, border clearance services will continue to be suspended at some General Aviation (GA) sites. Travellers are encouraged to visit the CBSA website for the latest information.
Quick Facts
- Travellers should check if they are eligible to enter Canada and meet all entry requirements before heading to the airport.
- Regardless of how long they were away, all travellers continue to be required to submit their mandatory information via ArriveCAN (free mobile app or website), including proof of vaccination prior to their scheduled flight.
SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency
Media Relations, Canada Border Services Agency
