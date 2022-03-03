OTTAWA, ON, March 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada Border Services Agency

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced that, as part of a phased approach to easing border measures, it will adjust service hours at select airports.

The CBSA will resume services at the following airports as of March 7, 2022 (in local time).

Penticton Airport, B.C.

New hours of service: 08:30 to 16:30, Monday to Friday

Prince George Airport, B.C.

New hours of service: 08:30 to 16:30, 7 days/week

Sarnia Chris Hadfield Airport, Ont.

New hours of service: 08:00 to 23:00, 7 days/week

Sherbrooke Airport, Que.

New hours of service: 08:00 to 16:30, Monday to Friday

CBSA services at these airports were suspended due to COVID-19 since May 2020.

The CBSA will resume normal service hours at the following airports as of March 7, 2022 (in local time):

Charlottetown Airport, P.E.I.

New hours of service: 08:00 to 24:00, 7 days/week

Fredericton International Airport, N.B.

New hours of service: 08:00 to 24:00, 7 days/week

Saint John Airport, N.B.

New hours of service: 08:00 to 24:00, 7 days/week



CBSA services at these airports were reduced as a COVID-19 related measure since July 2020.

In addition, following the announcement that the Transport Canada Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) expired on February 28, the following airports are now permitted to receive international passenger flights, and the CBSA is ready to provide clearance services at these locations:

British Columbia

Kamloops Airport

Nanaimo Airport

Vancouver International Airport Small Aircraft Reporting Station

New Brunswick

Fredericton International Airport

International Airport Greater Moncton Romeo Leblanc International Airport

Saint John Airport

Newfoundland and Labrador

Deer Lake Regional Airport

Gander CBSA Office/Gander International Airport

Stephenville International Airport

Nova Scotia

JA Douglas McCurdy Sydney Airport

Yarmouth Airport

Ontario

Kingston /Norman Rogers Airport

/Norman Rogers Airport Lake Simcoe Regional Airport

London CBSA Office/ London International Airport

International Airport Oshawa Executive Airport

Sault Ste. Marie Airport

Thunder Bay International Airport

International Airport Windsor Airport

Prince Edward Island

Charlottetown Airport

Québec

Saguenay-Bagotville Airport

Yukon

Erik Nielsen Whitehorse International Airport

While the CBSA will be ready to receive and provide border clearance services to international travellers arriving at the above airports, border clearance services will continue to be suspended at some General Aviation (GA) sites. Travellers are encouraged to visit the CBSA website for the latest information.

Quick Facts

Travellers should check if they are eligible to enter Canada and meet all entry requirements before heading to the airport.

and meet all entry requirements before heading to the airport. Regardless of how long they were away, all travellers continue to be required to submit their mandatory information via ArriveCAN (free mobile app or website), including proof of vaccination prior to their scheduled flight.

Associated Links

