New Lung Cancer Canada report reveals devastating on-the-ground experiences by patients and providers during the pandemic

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Widespread fear and anxiety. Delayed diagnoses. Disrupted treatment schedules. Exacerbated isolation. These are just some of the disconcerting findings revealed in Lung Cancer Canada's eighth annual Faces of Lung Cancer Report, a first-hand look from patients and providers on the realities of living with and treating lung cancer during the pandemic – and beyond.

"One vital message that rose to the forefront, spurred by patient anxiety and an overwhelmed system, is that the risk of catching COVID-19 – or the next disruptive infection – pales to the risk of having untreated lung cancer," says Dr. Stephanie Snow, president, Lung Cancer Canada. "While we don't yet know the full impact of the pandemic on cancer outcomes, we have uncovered important insights into the rise of virtual care that, while boosting accessibility, has major limitations when it comes to managing this disease."

The report also illuminates the findings from Lung Cancer Canada's spring 2021 survey of patients, which revealed important perspectives, concerns and experiences during the pandemic. Among the key findings:

75 per cent of patients said they experienced delays in screening or seeing a physician

69 per cent said COVID negatively caused their symptoms and mental wellbeing to decline

Over one-half felt isolated, vulnerable and alone in their treatment journey.

True impact of COVID-19 remains unclear

According to Canadian Cancer Society statistics released during Lung Cancer Awareness Month, there are signs of hope. The lifetime risk of being diagnosed with lung cancer is now 1 in 15, up from 1 in 12 in 2016. And survival rates at five years have reached 22 per cent, the highest ever recorded, above the 19 per cent reported in 2020 and 17 per cent in 2016.

These are positive developments – reflecting the hard work around the country for greater screening, better treatments, and heightened advocacy – but unfortunately they do not reflect the pandemic's potentially crushing impact on the lung cancer community in Canada. The new cancer incidence data is drawn only to 2017 and cancer mortality data to 2019 – meaning changes in diagnosis and outcomes over the past 18 months are entirely unclear.

"It will take some time before a true understanding of the pandemic's impact comes into focus, and it will be vital to explore the influence of COVID-19 on lung cancer statistics when data become available," says Dr. Snow.

"In the meantime, we must keep up our efforts in fighting this devastating disease, from reigniting funding for vital research projects to implementing pan-Canadian screening programs to ensuring equitable access to care to better supporting the mental health needs of patients, families and clinicians.

"It's also an essential moment to begin preparing for any emerging dilemmas left in the pandemic's wake."

