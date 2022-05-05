COVID-19: CBSA resumes services and adjusts service hours at five more ports of entry

OTTAWA, ON, May 5, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) will resume services or adjust service hours at four land ports on May 11 and June 1, 2022. The Agency also resumed CBSA services at the Cranbrook airport as of May 2, 2022. These changes are in addition to the resumption of service at small airports announced on April 28, 2022, and are part of a phased approach to gradually reopen CBSA sites still affected by the temporary measures put in place as a result of COVID-19.

As of May 11, 2022, the CBSA will adjust service hours at the following land ports of entry (local time):

Clarenceville (Quebec)

Hours of service:

For travellers: 8 am to 8 pm , 7 days/week

, 7 days/week For commercial: 8 am to 4pm , Monday to Friday (except holidays)

Lacolle: Route 223 (Quebec)

Hours of service:

For travellers: 24 hours, 7 days/week

For commercial: 8 am to 5pm , Monday to Friday (except holidays)

Gillespie Portage (New Brunswick)

Hours of service:

For travellers: 7 am to 7 pm , 7 days/week

, 7 days/week For commercial: 8 am to 4pm , Monday to Friday (except holidays)

As of June 1, 2022, the CBSA will resume services at the following land port of entry (local time):

Little Gold Creek (Yukon)

Hours of service:

For travellers and commercial: 9 am to 7 pm , 7 days/week – June 1 to September 1

CBSA services resumed at the Cranbrook airport as of May 2, 2022.

Cranbrook CBSA office/ Cranbrook Airport (British Columbia)

Hours of service: 8 am to 4 pm, 7 days/week

There are certain General Aviation (GA) sites where border clearance services will continue to be suspended or operating with reduced hours until further notice. Travellers are encouraged to visit COVID19: Open ports of entry and temporary service reductions for the latest information.

Quick Facts

Travellers can do their part to reduce wait times by always coming prepared with their passport (or other acceptable identification) and by completing their mandatory ArriveCAN submission, including their COVID-19 vaccination information, within 72 hours before arriving at the border.

Travellers should check if they are eligible to enter Canada and meet all entry requirements before heading to the border.

Regardless of how long they were away, all travellers continue to be required to submit their information in ArriveCAN (free mobile app or website), including proof of vaccination.

Associated Links

SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Border Services Agency, [email protected], 1-877-761-5945