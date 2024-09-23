The 2024 Cashmere Collection will showcase the magic of 16 fashion powerhouses designing original couture with Cashmere Bathroom Tissue in support of the breast cancer cause– with Canadians invited to cast their vote for the winning design live for the first time

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - The Cashmere Collection, which has united Canada's fashion community in support of the breast cancer cause for over 20 years, today proudly announced the theme and talented designers for the 2024 collection. The "Bloom" collection celebrates the strength, courage and hope of breast cancer survivors recognizing their resilience and renewal as they "bloom" through their respective journeys.

2024 Cashmere Collection Bloom illustration (CNW Group/Kruger Products Inc.)

This year, the Cashmere Collection is offering Canadians a front row seat to the action online on CashmereCollection.ca, with a live stream of the coveted event hosted by etalk's Lainey Lui and Traci Melchor. Plus, limited in-person spots will be open to the general public, providing an exclusive opportunity to attend the show for the first time. The winning design will be crowned during the evening's grand finale after a live vote, making the 2024 Cashmere Collection an interactive and immersive experience for all. For every vote, Kruger Products will donate $1 to the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) and Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation's (QBCF) breast cancer efforts (up to a maximum of $50,000). The fund-and-awareness raiser in support of breast cancer awareness, prevention and treatment programs will take place on Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m. ET in Toronto, closing out Breast Cancer Awareness Month in partnership with the Canadian Cancer Society and Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation.

"We are thrilled to have Canadians tune in to experience this special event and cast their vote for the most inspiring and stunning couture of the Bloom collection live for the first time," said Susan Irving, CMO Kruger Products, maker of Cashmere. "This year's theme honours the resilience, power, and optimism of so many women across the country who have been through the experience of surviving breast cancer, as well as the those who have been impacted by the disease, including healthcare workers, family, and friends of survivors and those we have lost."

Canadians can also support the cause by purchasing specially marked pink packages of Cashmere and Purex Bathroom Tissue during October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month. $1 from the sale of every specially marked package will go directly to the cause (up to a maximum of $100,000).

New and Returning Fashion Talent

The 2024 Cashmere Collection will see 16 of Canada's top emerging and established designers craft spectacular one-of-a-kind couture fashion from luxuriously soft Cashmere Bathroom Tissue, Canada's best-selling tissue brand. This diverse set of designers hail from across the country, bringing unique characteristics from every corner of Canada into their fashion-forward designs.

Returning Designers:

Paul Hardy (Paul Hardy Design), Calgary, AB – 5 years of participation

(Paul Hardy Design), – 5 years of participation Marie St. Pierre ( Maison Marie St. Pierre ), Montreal, QC – 3 years of participation

( ), – 3 years of participation Nikki Wirthensohn Yassemi (NARCES), Toronto, ON – 3 years of participation

– 3 years of participation Helmer Joseph , Montreal, QC – 2 years of participation

, – 2 years of participation Shelli Oh , Toronto, ON – 2 years of participation

, – 2 years of participation Hilary MacMillan , Toronto, ON – 1 year of participation

, – 1 year of participation Nadya Toto , Montreal, QC – 1 year of participation

, – 1 year of participation Alex S. Yu, Vancouver, BC – 1 year of participation

– 1 year of participation Chavah Lindsay , Saint John, NB – 1 year of participation

, – 1 year of participation Wiwa Blue (WIDI'Z), Montreal, QC – 1 year of participation

New Designers:

Adam X, Toronto, ON

Ou Ma (OUMA), Vancouver, BC

Mikael Derderian (MIKAEL D), Montreal, QC

(MIKAEL D), Angela DeMontigny, Ancaster, ON

Sam Wong (WONG KWOK SHING), Toronto, ON

(WONG KWOK SHING), Himikalas Pamela Baker, Toronto, ON

The 2024 Cashmere Collection production crew includes: Creative Director, Hans Koechling; Stylist, Lisa Williams; Illustrator, Lauren Pearson; and Photographer, Matt Barnes.

About the Cashmere Collection

Founded in 2004, the international award-winning Cashmere Collection is an ardent supporter of Canada's fashion design community and the breast cancer cause. Many of the greatest names in Canadian fashion have contributed to the collection, including Marie Saint Pierre, Greta Constantine, Denis Gagnon, David Dixon, Rudsak, NARCES, Stephan Caras, Lucian Matis, Rodney Philpott and many more.

Over the last 20 years, the Cashmere Collection has raised over $5 million dollars in support of breast cancer awareness, prevention, and treatment programs for its charitable partners, the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) and the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation (QBCF).

About Cashmere and Kruger Products Inc.

Cashmere Bathroom Tissue, Canada's best-selling tissue brand, reflects Kruger Products' commitment to providing the finest quality, Canadian-made bathroom tissue products to consumers. Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. Kruger Products serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties®', White Swan®, and Bonterra®. Kruger Products has approximately 2,800 employees and operates nine FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C104904) production facilities in North America. For more information, visit www.krugerproducts.ca.

A longstanding and committed contributor to the breast cancer cause, Kruger Products Inc. has supported the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation (CBCF), now part of the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) since 2005 and is currently one of the top five national partners supporting the breast cancer cause at CCS. Kruger Products Inc. is also among the leading contributors to the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation.

About the Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) is the only national charity that supports Canadians with all cancers in communities across the country. No other organization does what we do; we are the voice for Canadians who care about cancer. We fund ground-breaking research, provide a support system for all those affected by cancer and shape health policies to prevent cancer and support those living with the disease.

CCS is the largest national charitable funder of breast cancer research in Canada. Research investments combined with early detection, and better treatment therapies have resulted in a 44% decrease in the breast cancer death rate since the late 1980s. More work needs to be done as breast cancer is still the most commonly diagnosed cancer and the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women in Canada. Funds raised through this partnership will be invested in CCS's leading breast cancer research and support programs.

For more information, please visit here.

About the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation

The Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation is the only philanthropic organization to ensure that the benefits of its investments in breast cancer research stay here in Quebec. In over 29 years, it has raised more than $61 million and invested it in cutting-edge research and in breast cancer patients and their loved ones with its free support programs. Through research and innovation, support and education, it ensures that people with the disease and their families remain the real focus of its mission. Families, researchers, volunteers and donors all share the same hope: to increase the survival rate of people affected by breast cancer and improve their quality of life. Follow the QBCF on social media via Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram.

High-res illustrations by Lauren Pearson of the 2024 Cashmere Collection can be downloaded here.

