CORNWALL, ON, Dec. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - On the evening of December 2, 2020, investigators with the Cornwall RCMP Border Integrity Team observed suspicious activity taking place in the Rivière-Beaudette area in Quebec. Two individuals were observed moving what appeared to be garbage bags from the shore line to a destination inland. Further investigation resulted in the arrest of two males involved in illicit tobacco smuggling at a residence in Rivière-Beaudette. A panel van, believed to be associated to the two males arrested, was found in close proximity to the residence, loaded with a large quantity of unstamped tobacco.

A total of 1433 kilograms of unstamped fine cut tobacco and the panel van were seized. The two individuals arrested were also in possession of three prohibited knives, which were seized by police.

The two men, both from the Province of Quebec, are scheduled to appear at the Salaberry-de-Valleyfield courthouse, 74 Académie Street, Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Montérégie, QC, on March 11, 2021. They will be facing charges of Possession of unstamped tobacco contrary to the Excise Act (2001) and Possession of prohibited weapon contrary to the Criminal Code.

If you have any information regarding criminal activity in your area, you can contact the Ontario RCMP at 1-800-387-0020, or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), at any time.

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police

For further information: Sgt. Lucie Lapointe, Media Relations Officer, RCMP O Division (Ontario), 905-876-9640, Email: [email protected]

