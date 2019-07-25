Contactless continues to represent more than half of all card present transactions in Q2

For the second consecutive quarter, contactless transactions accounted for the majority of all card present transactions. Provinces leading this trend are Prince Edward Island (57.5 per cent), Manitoba (56.0 per cent), Ontario (54.8 per cent), British Columbia (54.6 per cent), Nova Scotia (54.4 per cent), Alberta (53.3 per cent), Saskatchewan (52.3 per cent) and New Brunswick (50.0 per cent).

"The impressive share of contactless payments again this quarter is a signal that tap-to-pay is here to stay," said Angela Brown, President and CEO of Moneris. "It's clear that as we shifted into the spring and summer months, Canadians continued to move quickly through the checkout process. Contactless is driving real change in consumer behavior and it's exciting to watch. We're witnessing a shift in the market that's accelerating the adoption of digital wallets and changing the payments landscape."

Across Canada, Saskatchewan (-1.1 per cent), Alberta (-0.3 per cent) and Newfoundland (-0.2 per cent) saw the lowest growth rates in the country for a second quarter in a row. Despite a slow growth rate, Quebec (+5.2 per cent), New Brunswick (+4.2 per cent), Nova Scotia (+2.5 per cent) and Manitoba (+2.4 per cent) outperformed their second quarter growth from 2018. Prince Edward Island and Ontario held steady growth rates at 4.5 per cent and 3.4 per cent respectively compared to Q2 2018, and British Columbia closed the second quarter with 3.2 per cent.

Spending in the second quarter by Canadians went towards kicking off the summer at amusement parks (+11.8 per cent), and tourist attractions and exhibits (+5.9 per cent). With more kids winding down from school, video amusement game supplies (+19.5 per cent), and candy, nut and confectionery stores (+16.9 per cent) saw lifts in sales.

Business boomed for computer and data processing professionals in software integration in the second quarter, with a 21.7 per cent growth over 2018. Computer network and information service professionals also saw a spike of 11.0 per cent year-over-year.

Foreign card spend slows

Visitors to Canada continue to come and spend, with cards from the U.S. leading overall foreign spend volume and the United Kingdom moving up to No. 2 ahead of China. Growth continued to be positive with the U.S. growing at 6.9 per cent, the U.K. at 16.2 per cent and China at 7.6 per cent year-over-year.

