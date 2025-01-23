Huntington brings over 20 years of experience building and leading high-performance teams and partnerships to deliver on the commerce needs of businesses.

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Moneris Solutions Corporation ("Moneris"), a Canadian commerce leader, today announced the appointment of Mia Huntington as its Chief Sales and Marketing Officer (CSMO). In this role, Huntington will lead the company's sales and marketing organization and strategy with a focus on business growth and maximizing Moneris' customer- and partner-centric relationships.

Huntington is a payments industry veteran with experience leading product, sales, partnership and marketing teams at a regional and country level. Prior to joining Moneris, she was the Executive Vice President, Point-of-Sale Lending at Elavon, focused on developing commercial models and delivering compelling customer offerings including buy now, pay later solutions. She has held various senior executive positions, including General Manager of Elavon Canada, during her more than two decades in global payments and commerce. She is recognized as a leader that consistently delivers transformative results.

"We're delighted to welcome Mia to the Moneris leadership team as our Sales and Marketing leader. Her deep payments and commerce expertise, strategic vision, and proven ability to deliver strong business results will help accelerate our ambition to empower all Canadian businesses with the innovative solutions they need to succeed," said James Hicks, President and CEO, Moneris. "A strong, knowledgeable leader, Mia understands the commerce needs of businesses large and small, and I know she will help us deliver differentiated, value-driven approaches to our clients and partners that will further Moneris' leadership position."

Throughout her career, Huntington has established herself as a dynamic, motivating, results-oriented leader that thrives in collaborative, fast-paced environments. In addition to her experience at Elavon, Huntington has held management roles in sales and marketing at InternetSecure, ICONIX and Unisys Canada.

"I'm honoured to join Moneris to take on this exciting role, leading the sales and marketing teams at Canada's leading commerce company," said Mia Huntington, CSMO, Moneris. "The organization has a strong track record as a brand Canadian businesses trust with their commerce solution needs. I'm eager to dive in with the teams, as we work to drive exceptional growth and deliver outstanding experiences to our clients and partners."

Huntington was recently an Advisory Board Member with Women in Payments Canada and previously a Board Member at ACT Canada. With expertise in building partnership models, working with third party integrators and driving ecommerce and digital enablement solutions for businesses, her experience aligns strongly with Moneris' go-to-market strategy and efforts.

About Moneris

Moneris is a leader in Canadian commerce. Processing one in three transactions across the country, we serve businesses of every size and industry. A trusted partner to businesses, Moneris offers innovative solutions for mobile, online and in-store commerce, as well as data driven insights, value-added services and on-site support. Through these solutions, Moneris is powering commerce in Canada to help transform the way businesses grow and operate.

For more information, please visit www.moneris.com and follow @moneris.

MONERIS and MONERIS & Design are registered trademarks of Moneris Solutions Corporation. All other marks or registered trademarks appearing on this page are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Moneris

Media contact: [email protected]