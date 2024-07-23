Moneris Expands the Moneris Go Commerce Solution to Enterprise Businesses

Moneris Go provides elite payment functionality and a seamless modern checkout experience

TORONTO, July 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Moneris Solutions Corporation ("Moneris"), a Canadian leader in innovative solutions for mobile, online, and in-store commerce, has launched the Moneris Go PIN Pad, expanding their Moneris Go commerce suite to enterprise businesses. This next-generation integrated PIN Pad is designed for enterprise merchants across multiple sectors, including retail, quick service restaurants, grocery, and hospitality. These businesses can now benefit from Go's scalable payment solutions while maintaining high levels of security and operational efficiency.

"Moneris is committed to delivering innovative, secure, and easy to use commerce solutions to Canadian businesses," said Patrick Diab, Chief Product and Partnership Officer at Moneris. "With the introduction of the Moneris Go PIN Pad, we're expanding our robust, feature-rich commerce suite to meet the evolving needs of Canadian businesses, from SMB to enterprise."

Advanced Commerce Functionality

Moneris Go is a commerce suite, featuring a range of scalable solutions for small and medium businesses to enterprise-level companies. All Moneris Go devices run on the Android operating system and are powered by the Moneris Go application, enabling advanced commerce functionality and customer-centric experiences at the point of sale. With a common API shared across device form factors, the Moneris Go commerce suite is designed to adapt to businesses' evolving payment needs.

Moneris Go handles the complexity of Canadian payment methods and regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to focus on growth rather than payment processing intricacies. It supports a broad range of payment methods, including local and alternative options, catering to customer preferences, and helping to increase sales.

Robust Features and Functionality

In addition to the Moneris Go PIN Pad for enterprise merchants, the Moneris Go commerce suite includes a robust feature set to deliver more value and enhance customer satisfaction at the point of sale:

Dynamic Currency Conversion (DCC) – Allows international customers to pay in their home currency, providing convenience and price transparency, which can lead to increased sales and heightened customer satisfaction.

– Allows international customers to pay in their home currency, providing convenience and price transparency, which can lead to increased sales and heightened customer satisfaction. Tokenization – Enables omnichannel experiences that enhance security and reduce fraud risk, increasing customer trust and conversion rates.

– Enables omnichannel experiences that enhance security and reduce risk, increasing customer trust and conversion rates. Offline Payments - Enables businesses to process offline transactions securely through Deferred Authorization, ensuring payments can be accepted confidently during internet disruptions.

- Enables businesses to process offline transactions securely through Deferred Authorization, ensuring payments can be accepted confidently during internet disruptions. Installments Enabled by Visa – Provides flexible payment options, enhancing customer purchasing power and satisfaction, to help drive increased sales, higher average order values, and improved customer loyalty.

– Provides flexible payment options, enhancing customer purchasing power and satisfaction, to help drive increased sales, higher average order values, and improved customer loyalty. PCI P2PE™ – Significantly reduces PCI DSS scope and helps protects cardholder data. As the first acquirer in Canada to certify its own PCI P2PE solution in 2020, Moneris is continuing its market leadership, expanding PCI P2PE to two additional Go payment devices.

About Moneris

Moneris is a Canadian leader in innovative solutions for mobile, online and in-store payments, processing more than one in three transactions. Serving businesses of every size and industry, Moneris offers hardware, software, and solutions to help transform the way businesses grow and operate, in payments and beyond.

