With the launch of Moneris Total Commerce, businesses will be able to serve their customers in-store and online through an omnichannel business solution.

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Moneris Solutions Corporation ("Moneris"), a Canadian leader in innovative solutions for mobile, online, and in-store commerce, has partnered with Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX), the leading global SaaS platform to create, manage, and grow an online presence1, to introduce Moneris Total Commerce, an omnichannel point of sale solution.

Moneris' partnership with Wix is built on a commitment to deliver simple and easy-to-use solutions for Canadian businesses. Last year, Moneris partnered with Wix to introduce Moneris Online, an all-in-one ecommerce solution. Now, with the launch of Moneris Total Commerce, Moneris' partnership with Wix continues to evolve, closing the gap between online and in-store transactions with a fully integrated and unified commerce experience for merchants and their customers.

"For many businesses, taking the next step means expanding into new ways of serving their customers, whether that's online or in-store. As a trusted partner to business owners, we know managing a physical and online presence can be complex and daunting at first," said Patrick Diab, Chief Product and Partnership Officer at Moneris. "As an omnichannel solution, Moneris Total Commerce helps make things easier by giving retail businesses a unified view and control of their operations through one intuitive solution, a solution that's able to grow with their business."

The Wix-Moneris collaboration also means getting started on Moneris Total Commerce is simple. Merchants purchase the hardware, which includes a Moneris Go smart terminal and a tablet with merchant and customer display pre-installed with all the tools businesses need to accept payments – merchants simply plug in the device and log in to their Wix account. In addition, businesses also have a range of accessories to complement their setup, including a scanner, receipt printer, and cash drawer, to create their ideal retail experience.

Once up and running, the solution helps businesses consolidate store operations in an easy-to-use and flexible omnichannel platform to create a seamless customer buying experience. Business owners save time with the solution's unified product catalog, which makes items available in-store and online. Meanwhile, inventory, orders, customer profiles and analytics are automatically synced across channels in real-time.

"This expanded partnership better equips Canadian businesses to streamline their operations and enhance their customer experience both in-store and online," said Anthony Scaglione, EVP of Global Sales at Wix. "This partnership reflects our commitment to providing robust solutions that empower business owners to grow and adapt in a rapidly changing commerce landscape."

Additional features are also available through Wix to help businesses attract and engage customers, provide exceptional personalized customer experiences, and make more informed business decisions. To help ensure businesses are set up for success, Moneris' dedicated support team is also there to help business owners build their online store or migrate their existing one at no additional cost. The service includes setting up their payment processing, as well as a one-on-one learning session to get them up to speed and selling faster.

For more information on the Moneris Total Commerce solution as well as details on pricing and plan offerings, please visit moneris.com/totalcommerce.

1 Based on number of active live sites as reported by competitors' figures, independent third-party data and internal data as of Q4 2023.

