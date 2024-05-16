Construction of 16 social and affordable housing units for semi-independent seniors in Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes

NOTRE-DAME-DE-LOURDES, QC, May 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the governments of Quebec and Canada and the Municipality of Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes marked the start of Phase 2 of À l'ombre du clocher, a project to build 16 social and affordable housing units for semi-independent seniors in Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes. This initiative, spearheaded by the organization Maison À l'ombre du clocher, represents a total investment of more than $6.7 million.

The announcement was made in the presence of François St-Louis, Member of the National Assembly for Joliette, on behalf of Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing, France-Élaine Duranceau; Pierre Guilbault, Mayor of Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes; and Carole Paradis, Chair of the Board of Directors of the seniors' residence À l'ombre du clocher.

The Government of Quebec is providing more than $3.5 million for this project, including $1.3 million through the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ) AccèsLogis Québec program. The SHQ is also securing the organization's mortgage loan. The Government of Canada is adding $1.3 million as part of the third Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement.

The Municipality of Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes is providing more than $2.5 million in financial contributions, including more than $2.1 million from the Government of Quebec, delivered through the tripartite agreements that the Municipality signed with the SHQ and the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation.

Quotes:

"Our government is sparing no effort to ensure that more Quebecers are able to enjoy a quality living environment. Quebec's financial contribution to this project is essential and demonstrates how our investments in the creation of affordable housing are reaching all regions of Quebec and all people, including seniors."

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Member of the National Assembly for Bertrand

"Through the Rapid Housing Initiative, the Government of Canada is investing in affordable housing here, in Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes, and across Quebec to improve quality of life for those who need it most. The investment announced today will help semi-independent seniors access housing adapted to their needs in their own community. By investing in housing projects like this one, we ensure that our seniors can live in dignity, surrounded by support and safety."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"I'm thrilled to mark the start of these 16 social and affordable units, which will provide a supportive living environment to the seniors who will call them home. Allowing people who have done so much for the generations that have followed them to live their precious remaining years in tranquility is a wonderful initiative. I applaud the organization À l'ombre du clocher for its work and I'd like to highlight the collaborative nature of the efforts made, including the contributions of our government, to get this project off the ground."

Sonia Bélanger, Quebec Minister Responsible for Seniors and Minister for Health

"Investing in affordable housing isn't about pouring money into concrete. It's about investing in the well-being of the people who live in our communities. It's also about making it possible for even more people, like the seniors of Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes, to have a home that meets their needs, where they can rest, recharge and welcome their loved ones. We are continuing to deliver for Quebecers by taking concrete action that makes a real difference."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Transport and Quebec Lieutenant

"I would like to acknowledge the important contribution of À l'ombre du clocher, the organization that has led this project, which will bring 16 new affordable housing units to the municipality of Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes. I'm very proud of our government's involvement in projects like this, as it's a strong demonstration of our commitment to ensuring no one is left behind. Obviously, this achievement would be impossible without the contributions of the Municipality and all the partners. I sincerely thank them for their involvement."

François Saint-Louis, Member of the National Assembly for Joliette

"I would like to thank everyone who dreamed of this project, imagined it, and supported it throughout the years. I thank them for their dedication, their tenacity and their perseverance. This is a dream come true for many citizens of Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes."

Pierre Guilbault, Mayor of Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes

"The board of directors is extremely proud to see this seniors' residence created in our community. It's the result of the hard work of many committed citizens over more than 15 years to give our seniors the chance to live, age and thrive in their municipality."

Carole Paradis, Chair of the Board of Directors of the seniors' residence À l'ombre du clocher

Highlight:

Up to 12 of the 16 households in the future building could be eligible for the SHQ's Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they spend no more than 25% of their income on housing.

