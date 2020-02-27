Construction leader Pomerleau Deepens Its Roots in BC

"I am very proud of this new location, which is our way of demonstrating Pomerleau's dedication to expanding its presence in Vancouver," commented Pierre Pomerleau, President & CEO. "Investing in our people and leveraging innovation to keep raising the bar is what defines us. We look forward to continuing to work and grow with our esteemed clients, trusted partners and talented teams as this move is an important milestone in establishing our company as a prime partner from coast to coast."

Pomerleau's expansion is based upon the solid footprint it has built over the years through the acquisition of Westpro in 2016, and the numerous large-scale renewable energy and architectural woodworking projects it has carried out through its Borea and Beaubois divisions in British Columbia. Formerly established in Surrey, the office move will bring Pomerleau closer to the economic heart of the city, as well as its clients and partners. This strategic decision also testifies to Pomerleau's desire to invest in its employees by offering them a modern, open-plan work environment.

Led by Gordon R. Mann, Senior Vice President, Construction, Pomerleau's BC team seeks to increase its ability to support new and ongoing projects, including construction of the South Burnaby Arena and the new outfall pipeline for the Annacis Island Wastewater Treatment Plant, among others.

Experiencing the Pomerleau Way of Innovating

Pomerleau celebrated the grand opening of its new office on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 by welcoming partners, clients and stakeholders. Attendees got a firsthand view of Pomerleau's leadership in developing and adopting innovative technology by optimizing work and processes for jobsite teams. From project conception to delivery and beyond, this unique approach encourages the use and testing of different digital tools that complement our workers' talent, skills and expertise so they can focus on providing value-added expert advice.

As an industry leader, Pomerleau takes great pride in constantly expanding the company's broad ecosystem of innovations so that it can continue to create value for its clients. Guests at the event had the opportunity to try virtual reality goggles for an exclusive walkthrough experience of some of Pomerleau's key projects.

Giving Back to the Community

During the event, Pomerleau announced a charitable donation to RainCity Housing, a cause selected by the employees as part of an internal contest. RainCity Housing creates, implements, and manages housing and support programs that sustain relationships, strengthen communities and drive change for people experiencing homelessness and mental health, trauma and substance use issues, throughout BC's Lower Mainland.

"Establishing ourselves in the BC community means more to us than just doing business. It also means giving back and playing a key role in making our community a better place. The special alignment between RainCity Housing and Pomerleau's values were key to our employees' choice, and we couldn't be prouder to support them as they strive to reach new heights," concluded Mr. Mann.

About Pomerleau

Pomerleau is one of Canada's leading construction companies and a pioneer in sustainable buildings. It specializes mainly in the building, infrastructure, civil engineering and renewable energy sectors. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company employs up to 4,000 people at its 9 regional offices and more than 150 worksites across the country. In addition, it is a champion of virtual design and construction. Pomerleau owns Beaubois, a company specializing in millwork and architectural woodwork, and Borea Construction, the Canadian leader in renewable energy construction. For more details about Pomerleau, visit www.pomerleau.ca.

SOURCE Pomerleau Inc.

For further information: Olivier Clavet, Account Executive, SYRUS Reputation, 514-210-8597, [email protected]; Juliette Boissinot, Senior Business Partner - Communications and Marketing, Pomerleau, 514-567-1353, [email protected]