NIPISSING FIRST NATION, ON, Sept. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Nipissing First Nation has received $90,000 through the Natural Infrastructure Fund to construct a wetland that can convert nutrient-rich wastewater into environmentally-safe non-potable water, for growing ecologically significant plant species.

Wetlands store carbon; help communities prevent floods, droughts, and adapt to environmental change; improve water quality by removing pollutants; and provide important habitat for fish and wildlife.

Nipissing First Nation is working to increase environmental resilience in the region by growing local plant species. Once installed, the wetland will be capable of filtering contaminants out of wastewater so it can be used to irrigate important and rare pollinator and marsh based plant species. The community aims to become a regional leader in the use of modern green technologies.

Quotes

"This is an exciting and innovative project! Nipissing First Nation will be able to repurpose wastewater and use it to grow food security in the community and cultivate climate resilience on the land."

The Honourable Anthony Rota member of Parliament for Nipissing—Timiskaming, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Nipissing First Nation is honoured to receive grant funding through the Natural Infrastructure Fund, enabling the installation of an innovative Constructed Wetland at the Mnogin Greenhouse. This achievement marks a significant step forward in our Nation's commitment to enhancing food security, promoting environmental sustainability, and strengthening community resilience while leading the implementation of sustainable green technologies within the region."

Cathy Bellefeuille-Stevens, Chief, Nipissing First Nation

"By implementing this natural infrastructure solution, we will not only mitigate the environmental impact of wastewater but also contribute to the preservation of the Jocko Point Raised Beach Complex, an Area of Natural and Scientific Interest. In addition, the NFN Environment Department will be incorporating native wetland flowering plant species into the design to help preserve biodiversity and enhance pollinator habitat in the region."

Curtis Avery, Environment Manager, Nipissing First Nation

Quick Facts

The federal government is committed to making our communities more livable – green places that are beautiful, healthier, and more sustainable and resilient.

The federal government is investing $90,000 in this project through the Natural Infrastructure Fund (NIF).

in this project through the Natural Infrastructure Fund (NIF). NIF supports projects that use natural or hybrid approaches to increase resilience to climate change, mitigate carbon emissions, protect and preserve biodiversity and wildlife habitats, and promote Canadians' access to nature.

Examples of natural infrastructure include urban forests, street trees, wetlands, living dikes, bioswales, and naturalized coastal restoration.

Hybrid infrastructure incorporates elements of engineered grey infrastructure to enhance or support natural infrastructure and/or the use of ecosystem processes. Examples of hybrid infrastructure include green roofs and walls, and naturalized stormwater ponds.

A minimum of 10% of the overall program envelope will be allocated to Indigenous-led projects.

