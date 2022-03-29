Connecting the communities of Unamen Shipu and La Romaine - Hydro-Québec reaches a major milestone in the decarbonization of its off-grid systems Français
MONTRÉAL, March 29, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Hydro-Québec is pleased to announce the commissioning of the new power line connecting Pointe-Parent and the communities of Unamen Shipu and La Romaine, which, until today, depended entirely on a diesel-fired thermal station for electricity.
"This off-grid system was one of our largest source of greenhouse gas emissions. The commissioning of this line constitutes a major milestone in our goal to convert off-grid systems to cleaner and more cost-effective energy sources as we continue to assure quality service and social acceptability," said Éric Filion, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating and Customer Experience Officer.
Stretching 75 km, the 34.5-kV line will ultimately avoid the consumption of nearly four million litres of diesel and the emission of approximately 10,000 tonnes of greenhouse gases—the equivalent of taking 2,500 gas-powered vehicles off our roads.
The new line is currently supplying electricity to about a third of the customers in the communities. In summer 2022, Hydro-Québec will carry out major work to convert the distribution system in Unamen Shipu and La Romaine so that the line will provide electricity to all customers.
Hydro-Québec wishes to underscore the cooperation and contribution of the Unamen Shipu, Kegaska, Nutashkuan, Natashquan and La Romaine communities to the project's success.
Off-grid systems in Québec
Hydro-Québec operates some twenty thermal generating stations to supply electricity to remote communities that cannot be connected to the main grid. While these facilities account for only a very small portion of the power generated by Hydro-Québec (less than 1%), they are responsible for about 43% of its greenhouse gas emissions. Hydro-Québec aims to convert its off-grid systems to attain an 80% renewable supply by 2030.
Completed projects
- Connection of the communities of Unamen Shipu and La Romaine to the main grid
- Connection of two wind turbines to the Îles-de-la-Madeleine system
- Demonstration project in Quaqtaq to integrate solar power and energy storage in northern environments
Ongoing projects
- Connection of Îles-de-la-Madeleine through underwater cables
- Construction of a hydropower generating station to supply the village of Inukjuak
