Government of Canada funding will help develop and deliver digital media content in linguistic minority communities.

WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is helping connect Canadians living in official language minority communities across the West and North by investing in an online initiative that will produce and deliver culturally relevant digital media content in French. The goal is to promote online interaction between members of official language minority communities, giving them access to local and regional content they wouldn't normally have and increasing their sense of belonging beyond their province or territory.

The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs and Member of Parliament (Saint Boniface–Saint Vital), announced today that the Government of Canada is investing $3.8 million in Web Ouest, a project lead by the Société de la francophonie manitobaine in partnership with Productions Rivard. He made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages.

Following a successful 2015-2017 Manitoba pilot project, Web Ouest is expanding to include Francophone organizations in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Yukon, the Northwest Territories and Nunavut. Online programming will include web series, blogs, major events, cultural activities and virtual drive-in evenings featuring content from western and northern producers, all promoted across social media channels.

In addition to creating new content, the project will provide training and mentorship opportunities to people working in entry-level positions, like production assistants, and to Francophone post-secondary students interested in online video production. Funding is being provided by Canadian Heritage's Development of Official-Language Communities Program.

Quotes

"Now more than ever, the Government of Canada recognizes the importance of staying connected and is investing in community organizations that are helping Canadians make those connections. Canada's official language minority communities across the western and northern landscape will be able to link together in online experiences, encouraging conversation and celebrating Francophone culture and community vitality."

—The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages

"The Société de la francophonie manitobaine is a champion of Canada's Francophonie, sharing innovative ideas and creating new opportunities beyond Manitoba's borders. Working with Productions Rivard—another Manitoba success—and community partners across the West and the North, the SFM is building a vital online community of French-speaking Canadians and residents, bringing them together with relevant programming no matter where they live."

—The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs and Member of Parliament (Saint Boniface–Saint Vital)

"Web Ouest is an excellent opportunity to collaborate with our western and northern partners who share the common goal of promoting the use of the French language. The SFM is extremely proud to be part of a project that unites Francophone communities and builds bridges between people who share a love and appreciation of the French language."

— Christian Monnin, Chair, Société de la francophonie manitobaine

"Web Ouest is content that has been imagined and designed based on the public's interests. It is a project that connects people who share French as a common language and invites Internet users to consume content made by, for and with them. It is a new platform built around events, people and the rich and diverse Francophonie spread across the West and the North."

— Louis Paquin, Producer, Productions Rivard

Quick Facts

The Development of Official-Language Communities Program enhances the vitality of Canada's English- and French-speaking minority communities and supports their development. The Cooperation with the Community Sector component supports the engagement of community organizations and builds their capacity to act to achieve measurable gains in terms of community vitality, while encouraging innovation and excellence. This sub-component received additional funding under the Action Plan for Official Languages 2018-2023.

The Action Plan for Official Languages 2018–2023: Investing in Our Future proposes an unprecedented investment of $2.7 billion over five years, including $500 million in new funding, to support official language minority communities and promote bilingualism across the country.

Action Plan for Official Languages 2018–2023: Investing in Our Future

English and French: Towards a substantive equality of official languages in Canada

Cooperation with the Community Sector — Development of Official Language Communities

