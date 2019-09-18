Congratulations to a Woman of Distinction - Nadine Allen!

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - The Raymond James Network for Women Advisors is very proud to announce that Nadine Allen is the recipient of the 2019 Raymond James Ltd. Woman of Distinction Award.

Nadine has run the Raymond James Fort McMurray, Alberta branch for more than 20 years. She has developed a reputation for her deep devotion to her clients and her community. This was never more evident than during the summer of 2016 when Fort McMurray was devastated by a monster forest fire that left tens of thousands of residents fleeing to safety.

Nadine and her husband found themselves in this emergency situation, but after many hours driving through smoke and oppressive fires, they made it 434 km south to Edmonton where Nadine immediately set up shop in our local branch and started reaching out to her clients – many of whom had lost their homes, or businesses to the fire. Richard Rousseau, EVP, Head of Wealth Management says: "Nadine's commitment, compassion and caring attitude helped her clients in countless ways throughout that time of tragedy and heart break."

Nadine has been helping Fort McMurray families plan their financial future and achieve their financial goals since 1991. She has also been part of the rebuild of her community and continues to serve her clients in Fort McMurray to the best of her ability.

Nadine's heart is in youth education, and she volunteers and mentors children and youth at local career days. She also supports numerous education-focused and animal charities, as well as local sports teams.

She has served on the board of the local Canadian Cancer Society as secretary and treasurer, and is a member of HALOS (Helping Assist Local Organizations Society), which is a group of women who raise money to help support local non-profit organizations. Nadine is long-time supporter of the Northern Lights Health Foundation's Palliative Care Room Campaign which took a fun turn, in 2018, becoming the Annual Hospital Bed Races, presented by Raymond James.

The Woman of Distinction award is presented to female advisors with Raymond James who are exceptional in both their professional and personal contributions. The award was created to recognize women who both influence others in the financial industry and who make a positive impact in their communities. Nominated by top management at Raymond James, the award was presented during the annual Women's Symposium held this year in Orlando, Florida.

"All of us at Raymond James are proud of Nadine," said Rousseau. "She represents the very best of how an advisor should be at all times."

Raymond James is a leading North American independent full service investment dealer offering an extensive range of professional investment services and products, including: private client services, financial and estate planning services, portfolio management, insurance, equity research, investment banking, and institutional sales and trading.

Through its network of approximately 7,900 financial/investment advisors across Canada, the United States, and key international centres, Raymond James manages more than US$824 billion in client assets under administration. The firm also has over 76 research analysts covering more than 1,300 companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

SOURCE Raymond James Ltd.

For further information: Peter Kahnert, SVP, Corporate Communications and Marketing, (416) 777-7052, peter.kahnert@raymondjames.ca

Related Links

http://www.raymondjames.ca

