Confections Carcajou will be able to enhance its productivity

The Government of Canada awards over $230,000 in financial assistance to this Outaouais business

GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Confections Carcajou (Carcajou) is a leading manufacturer of accessories for the defence sector. To continue its growth, Carcajou will receive a repayable contribution of $232,500 from Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions. With this financial assistance, it will be able to carry out a project to enhance its productivity and increase its production capacity.

The funding was announced today by William Amos, Member of Parliament for Pontiac. More specifically, the Government of Canada's assistance will help Confections Carcajou acquire and install digital equipment, including a computer-controlled laser cutting table and a drafting table, as well as programmable sewing machines. This project will result in the creation of five jobs in Gatineau.

Founded in 2007 by André De Carufel, a Canadian veteran, Confections Carcajou Ltd. specializes in the design and manufacture of accessories for the defence sector. Its flagship product is an ultra‑resistant rifle sling for the Canadian Armed Forces. The business also designs and manufactures a range of accessories such as bags, containers, medical kits, blankets and ammunition pouches, all of which are lightweight and highly durable. Known for the quality and durability of its manufactured products, Carcajou is included in the value chain of a prime contractor, to which it sells all of its rifle slings. Carcajou products are currently sold only in Canada.

By helping businesses invest in equipment and devices that will improve their performance, and in marketing strategies that will assist their entry into new markets, the Government of Canada is standing by its commitments to drive expansion, innovation and exports.

Quotes

"Supporting local businesses has always been a priority for our government. The growth of our businesses depends on their ability to adapt to, adopt and incorporate digital technologies. I am proud of CED's investment in Confections Carcajou, a world-class business created by a Canadian veteran, which is helping the entire Outaouais region flourish. Through this investment, Confections Carcajou will not only be able to ensure its own growth and the growth of the region's economy, but also to continue providing the Canadian Armed Forces with quality products."

William Amos, Member of Parliament for Pontiac

"Our government is laying the foundation for Canadians to become more competitive and succeed in the global economy. Today's investment in Confections Carcajou is building on Canada's competitive advantages through the enhancement of its productivity and will boost economic growth. It will also help create good jobs for middle-class Canadians."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

"It is a great honour for Confections Carcajou to receive financial assistance from Canada Economic Development. Without this support, it would be difficult for us to continue our activities effectively—we can no longer keep up with demand! Owing to this funding, I am confident that we will remain competitive and be able to continue the steps we have taken, including toward the development of new markets."

André De Carufel, President, Confections Carcajou

Quick facts

Today's announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for the Innovation, Science and Economic Development portfolio, which is made up of 17 federal departments and agencies, including CED and the other five regional development agencies.

The funding was awarded under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs who leverage innovation to grow their businesses and make them more competitive, and regional economic stakeholders who help create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and inclusive growth in all regions.

To find out more about CED and its priorities, see the 2019–2020 Departmental Plan or visit www.dec-ced.gc.ca.

Stay connected

Follow CED on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube

Follow Confections Carcajou on Facebook

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, 514-283-7443, dec.media.ced@canada.ca