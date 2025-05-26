The Electronic Recycling Association Calls on Quebec Businesses to Help Bridge the Technology Gap

MONTREAL, May 23, 2025 /CNW/ - The Electronic Recycling Association (ERA) is urging individuals and businesses across Quebec to donate their unused laptops, computers, tablets, phones, and other electronic devices. Many local charities remain on ERA's waitlist, unable to fully deliver their programs due to a lack of essential technology.

As a Canadian non-profit organization, ERA is committed to reducing electronic waste and increasing digital access by refurbishing donated electronics and distributing them to schools, charities, and community organizations across Canada.

Several Quebec charities are currently in urgent need of technology donations, including:

Fondation Chez Doris – A Montreal -based organization providing shelter and services for vulnerable and homeless women, in need of technology to improve client intake and case management.

– A -based organization providing shelter and services for vulnerable and homeless women, in need of technology to improve client intake and case management. YES Employment + Entrepreneurship – Supporting job seekers and aspiring entrepreneurs, YES urgently needs laptops to facilitate career training, resume development, and virtual workshops.

– Supporting job seekers and aspiring entrepreneurs, YES urgently needs laptops to facilitate career training, resume development, and virtual workshops. Association de Montréal pour la Déficience Intellectuelle – Dedicated to individuals living with intellectual disabilities, this organization needs computers to support adaptive learning and communication.

– Dedicated to individuals living with intellectual disabilities, this organization needs computers to support adaptive learning and communication. Les Amis de Maywood – A low-income seniors' residence in Pointe-Claire seeking desktop computers to improve resident engagement and daily operations.

– A low-income seniors' residence in seeking desktop computers to improve resident engagement and daily operations. Corporation d'Éducation Jeunesse – Focused on educational equity, this organization supports youth from underserved backgrounds and requires laptops for tutoring and academic support programs.

"These organizations are doing vital work in their communities, but without access to functioning computers and other technology, they are limited in what they can offer," said Bojan Paduh, Founder and President of the ERA. "Every donation helps close the digital divide and expands their ability to serve those who need it most."

Quebec residents and businesses are encouraged to visit www.era.ca to schedule a free pickup of their unwanted electronics or drop off items at ERA's Montreal depot:

ERA Montreal Depot

130 Boulevard Saint-Joseph, Suite 160

Lachine, QC H8S 2L3

Phone: 514-312-6735

All donated devices are securely data-wiped to ISO-certified standards before being refurbished and redistributed. Items that cannot be reused are responsibly recycled to reduce environmental impact.

Support local communities and reduce e-waste—donate your unused electronics today.

