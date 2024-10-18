Recycled computers and laptops to Aid Canadian Charities

Electronic Recycling Association Urges Companies to Donate Retired IT Equipment to Support Over 500 Canadian Organizations in Need

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - The Electronic Recycling Association (ERA) is calling on businesses nationwide to donate their retired IT equipment in response to an urgent need from over 500 charities, schools, non-profits, low-income families, and senior homes across Canada. With high demand for laptops, tablets, desktop computers, and smartphones, the ERA aims to bridge the technology gap and provide essential resources to underserved communities.

On the ERA's waitlist are several organizations working to make a difference, including the Elizabeth Fry Society of Saskatchewan, Lanawae Housing Center (Winnipeg), Children's Autism Services of Edmonton, Bent Arrow Traditional Healing (Edmonton), York Region Educational Services, Galiano Conservancy Association (BC), It Takes a Village Community Outreach and Advocacy (Halifax), Canadian Mental Health Association, Northern Rockies Seniors Society (BC), and L.I.T.E INTERNATIONAL CENTER. These organizations rely on technology to carry out vital services and initiatives, but limited access to equipment is a significant barrier to their operations.

Incorporating electronic recycling into corporate sustainability strategies is a key opportunity for businesses to make a direct impact on the environment and communities. Donating decommissioned IT equipment not only helps alleviate the growing problem of e-waste but also empowers Canadian charities, non-profits, and communities by providing them with the tools needed to support education, mental health, housing, environmental conservation, and other critical services.

"Technology is an indispensable resource in today's world, and many organizations lack the means to acquire the equipment they need to operate effectively. By donating retired IT assets, companies can directly contribute to the success of these organizations, while also playing a critical role in reducing electronic waste. We encourage businesses to join us in this initiative and help empower communities across Canada." Bojan Paduh, Founder and President of ERA

Companies are invited to participate in ERA's donation program by contributing retired IT equipment, including desktop computers, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other electronics. By working with the ERA, organizations ensure that their retired devices are refurbished and donated to charities and non-profits in need, making a positive impact both socially and environmentally.

About the Electronic Recycling Association

The Electronic Recycling Association (ERA) is a non-profit organization focused on reducing electronic waste through the reuse and refurbishment of donated electronics. For over 20 years, the ERA has supported thousands of charities and communities by providing access to technology that fosters education, communication, and well-being. The ERA is committed to sustainability and community development across Canada.

For more information or to arrange a donation, visit www.era.ca or contact the ERA at 1-877-9EWASTE.

SOURCE Electronic Recycling Association

Media Contact: Sally Tran, Donations and Marketing Coordinator, Electronic Recycling Association, Email: [email protected]