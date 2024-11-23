Urgent Call: Donate Electronics to Empower Charities Nationwide

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - This holiday season, the Electronic Recycling Association (ERA) is spreading the spirit of giving with its annual 12 Days of Electronic Giving campaign. Aiming to donate over 200 electronic devices to charities across Canada, ERA is committed to empowering organizations to deliver critical services to their communities.

However, the demand for electronics remains pressing. More than 500 charities are still on ERA's waitlist—a number that highlights the urgent need for public and corporate donations of pre-loved technology.

"Together, We Can Create Impact"

Bojan Paduh, Founder and President of ERA, urges individuals and businesses to step up this holiday season:

"We've accomplished so much, but hundreds of charities are still waiting for essential technology to continue their work. I encourage everyone to consider donating their unused laptops, tablets, or cell phones. Your generosity can transform lives and reduce e-waste at the same time."

ERA's 12 Days of Electronic Giving campaign is already making an impact, supporting a wide range of organizations across the country, including:

Children's Autism Services of Edmonton – Edmonton, AB

– Winnipeg Humane Society – Winnipeg, MB

– Bent Arrow Traditional Healing Society – Edmonton, AB

– Canadian Mental Health Association – Toronto, ON

– York Region Educational Services – Toronto, ON

– It Takes a Village Community Outreach and Advocacy – Halifax, NS

– Toronto Fringe – Toronto, ON

– Marina Housing Co-op – Vancouver, BC

– Agape Table Inc. – Winnipeg, MB

– Greater Edmonton Live-In Society – Edmonton, AB

– Equal Housing Initiative Inc. – Winnipeg, MB

– Valley Community Learning Association – Kentville, NS

– Alberta Children's Hospital – Calgary, AB

How You Can Help

The holidays are the perfect time to give back. If you or your organization have unused electronic devices gathering dust, ERA invites you to donate and make a meaningful difference. Whether it's a laptop, tablet, or cell phone, every device can create opportunities, reduce e-waste, and bring hope to someone in need.

Donating is Simple

ERA offers convenient, free pickup services across Canada.

Call: 1-877-9EWASTE / Email: [email protected] / Visit: www.era.ca to schedule a pickup.

Let's Make This Season Count

"Your donation today can change lives tomorrow," adds Paduh. "Together, we can meet the urgent needs of these charities while fostering a sustainable future." Don't wait—help ERA ensure no charity is left behind this holiday season.

SOURCE Electronic Recycling Association

Media Contact: Sally Tran / Electronic Recycling Association / Phone: 403-262-4488 / Email: [email protected]