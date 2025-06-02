Computer and Electronic Recycling: Donations Urgently Needed for Nova Scotia Charities

The Electronic Recycling Association Calls on Halifax Businesses to Help Bridge the Technology Gap

HALIFAX, NS, June 2, 2025 /CNW/ - The Electronic Recycling Association (ERA) is calling on individuals and businesses across Nova Scotia to donate unwanted laptops, computers, tablets, phones, and other electronic devices. Many local charities remain on ERA's waitlist, unable to meet growing community needs due to a lack of essential technology.

As a national non-profit, ERA reduces e-waste and promotes digital inclusion by refurbishing donated electronics and distributing them to schools, nonprofits, and community organizations throughout Canada.

Several Nova Scotia charities are urgently seeking devices, including:

Team Rubicon Canada – Requires laptops to coordinate disaster relief operations and volunteer deployment.

– Requires laptops to coordinate disaster relief operations and volunteer deployment. Alnaas Community and Youth Development Association – Needs computers to support youth leadership programs and community-based education.

– Needs computers to support youth leadership programs and community-based education. Valley Community Learning Association – Seeking laptops for adult literacy and employment-readiness programs across the Annapolis Valley.

– Seeking laptops for adult literacy and employment-readiness programs across the Annapolis Valley. CBRM–Victoria Co Jumpstart Chapter – In need of devices to enhance access to inclusive youth sports and recreation programming.

– In need of devices to enhance access to inclusive youth sports and recreation programming. Souls Harbour Rescue Mission – Requires technology to improve services for individuals experiencing homelessness, hunger, and addiction.

"These organizations are essential to their communities. Every donated device helps reduce e-waste and expands digital access," said Bojan Paduh, ERA's Founder and President.

Nova Scotians can book a free pickup or drop off electronics at ERA's Halifax depot:

ERA Halifax Depot

334 Bluewater Road, Bedford, NS B4B 1H1

Phone: 902-593-0683

www.era.ca

All donations are securely data-wiped to ISO-certified standards. Items that cannot be reused are recycled responsibly.

Support your community and the environment—donate your electronics today.

