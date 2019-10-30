Completion of GardaWorld Recapitalization for C$5.2 Billion

Transaction marks Canada's largest private buyout; positions GardaWorld for future growth

MONTRÉAL and NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - GardaWorld's ("Garda World Security Corporation") Founder, Chairman and CEO Stephan Crétier, funds advised by leading international private investment firm BC Partners ("BC Partners") and others, are pleased to announce the completion of the recapitalization of GardaWorld for C$5.2 billion. BC Partners now holds a 51% common equity interest in GardaWorld while Stephan Crétier, together with select members of management, holds a 49% interest.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, GardaWorld is the world's largest privately owned security services company. As an industry leader, GardaWorld offers a wide range of physical and specialized security solutions, as well as end-to-end cash management. It serves a diverse and growing clientele of private companies, governments, humanitarian organizations and multinationals with an employee base of over 92,000 professionals across North American and EMEA. GardaWorld continues to pursue an ambitious growth plan in all of its key markets and business sectors as it aims to become a true global champion in the security services industry.

Barclays and TD Securities acted as financial advisors to GardaWorld. Scotiabank acted as financial advisors to BC Partners. Committed financing for the transaction was provided by JPMorgan Chase Bank, Bank of America, Barclays and TD Securities. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP and Séguin, Racine Attorneys acted as legal counsel to GardaWorld and CR-Honos Parent Ltd while Kirkland and Ellis LLP and Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP acted as legal counsel to BC Partners.

About GardaWorld

GardaWorld is the world's largest privately owned security services company, offering cash services, physical and specialized security solutions and, with the Crisis24 portal, the dissemination of vetted information related to international security. A partner of choice for private companies, governments, humanitarian organizations, and multinationals with personnel all over the world, GardaWorld employs more than 92,000 highly skilled, dedicated professionals who serve a diverse clientele in North America, Africa, Asia and the Middle East. In the complex world we live in, our reputation is based on the quality of our services, as well as the commitment and integrity of our people. For more information, visit www.garda.com.

About BC Partners

BC Partners is a leading international investment firm with over €22 billion of assets under management in private equity, private credit and real estate. Established in 1986, BC Partners has played an active role in developing the European buy-out market for three decades. Today, BC Partners executives operate across markets as an integrated team through the firm's offices in North America and Europe.

Since inception, BC Partners Private Equity has completed 110 private equity investments in companies with a total enterprise value of over €135 billion and is currently investing its tenth private equity fund. For more information, please visit www.bcpartners.com

